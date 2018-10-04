Teleperformance : Completes the Acquisition of Intelenet

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the worldwide leader in outsourced
omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it has
completed the acquisition of Intelenet, a leading global Business
Process Solutions company.
The transaction, announced on June 14th, 2018, was approved
by regulatory authorities.
Intelenet financial accounts will be consolidated by Teleperformance as
of October 1st, 2018.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA –
Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer
experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s
largest companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care,
technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital
integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized
services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are
reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the
highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses
proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global
scale.
The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries,
support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance
the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based
on €1 = $1.13).
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global
Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone
120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018
with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
ABOUT INTELENET
Intelenet® Global Services is a leading global Business Process
Solutions company, committed to service excellence. Intelenet is 55,000
people strong, with over 40 global delivery centers in 8 countries
across Americas, Europe, Middle East, India and Philippines. Intelenet
serves 110+ clients in over 25 languages and offers top-rated innovative
business process management solutions to multinational clients. Its
services bouquet includes customer management services, industry
specific solutions, knowledge services and shared services set-up for
various Fortune 500 companies across industry verticals such as banking
& financial services, travel, healthcare, retail & e-retail.
Intelenet’s pride are its long-standing relationships with its
customers, which are a testament to delivering high-quality operational
outcomes on a consistent basis. Over the last few years, Intelenet has
built capabilities in business and process transformation by combining
industry expertise, technology, consulting and analytics; and through
investments in robotics, AI, machine learning and analytics. Integrity,
cost consciousness, care, agility and flexibility in interactions and
attention from senior management is embedded in Intelenet’s culture.
Intelenet’s capabilities and values have helped it to be recognized by
leading analysts houses and win industry awards time and again; and be
fastest growing business process services company amongst its wider peer
group in the last few years.
