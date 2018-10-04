Teleperformance : Completes the Acquisition of Intelenet

By acquiring Intelenet, a high-end business services and digital transformation solutions provider, Teleperformance is significantly strengthening its added-value Specialized Services business.

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Intelenet, a leading global Business Process Solutions company.

The transaction, announced on June 14th, 2018, was approved by regulatory authorities.

Intelenet financial accounts will be consolidated by Teleperformance as of October 1st, 2018.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

ABOUT INTELENET

Intelenet® Global Services is a leading global Business Process Solutions company, committed to service excellence. Intelenet is 55,000 people strong, with over 40 global delivery centers in 8 countries across Americas, Europe, Middle East, India and Philippines. Intelenet serves 110+ clients in over 25 languages and offers top-rated innovative business process management solutions to multinational clients. Its services bouquet includes customer management services, industry specific solutions, knowledge services and shared services set-up for various Fortune 500 companies across industry verticals such as banking & financial services, travel, healthcare, retail & e-retail.

Intelenet’s pride are its long-standing relationships with its customers, which are a testament to delivering high-quality operational outcomes on a consistent basis. Over the last few years, Intelenet has built capabilities in business and process transformation by combining industry expertise, technology, consulting and analytics; and through investments in robotics, AI, machine learning and analytics. Integrity, cost consciousness, care, agility and flexibility in interactions and attention from senior management is embedded in Intelenet’s culture. Intelenet’s capabilities and values have helped it to be recognized by leading analysts houses and win industry awards time and again; and be fastest growing business process services company amongst its wider peer group in the last few years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005515/en/