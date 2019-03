Teleperformance: Filing of the 2018 Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) announces that it filed its 2018 Registration Document (Document de référence) with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 4, 2019 under the number D.19-0093.

The 2018 Registration Document includes the following documents:

The 2018 financial report;

The report on corporate governance;

The description of the share repurchase program.

The French version of the Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the Teleperformance website at: www.teleperformance.com under the section "Investor Relations".

The English translation of this Registration Document will be made available on the Company’s website soon.

