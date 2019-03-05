Teleperformance: Filing of the 2018 Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) announces that it filed its 2018
Registration Document (Document de référence) with the Autorité
des Marchés Financiers on March 4, 2019 under the number D.19-0093.
The 2018 Registration Document includes the following documents:
The 2018 financial report;
The report on corporate governance;
The description of the share repurchase program.
The French version of the Registration Document is available on the
website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the
Teleperformance website at: www.teleperformance.com
under the section "Investor Relations".
The English translation of this Registration Document will be made
available on the Company’s website soon.
