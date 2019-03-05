Log in
Teleperformance: Filing of the 2018 Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report

03/05/2019 | 12:17pm EST

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) announces that it filed its 2018 Registration Document (Document de référence) with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 4, 2019 under the number D.19-0093.

The 2018 Registration Document includes the following documents:

  • The 2018 financial report;
  • The report on corporate governance;
  • The description of the share repurchase program.

The French version of the Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the Teleperformance website at: www.teleperformance.com under the section "Investor Relations".

The English translation of this Registration Document will be made available on the Company’s website soon.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 = $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance


© Business Wire 2019
