Teleperformance: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

01/04/2019 | 09:05am CET

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2018:

  • 40,027 shares,
  • €2,361,837.76

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2018, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 3,270 shares,
  • €7,791,482.64

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 7,000 shares
  • €6,135,798.16

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance


