Teleperformance: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance
(Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to
the liquidity account as of December 31, 2018:
-
40,027 shares,
-
€2,361,837.76
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2018, the following assets were
allocated to the liquidity account:
-
3,270 shares,
-
€7,791,482.64
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the
contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
-
7,000 shares
-
€6,135,798.16
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005130/en/