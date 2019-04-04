Teleperformance : Named Top 100 Global Outsourcing Service Provider by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals®

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, today announced it has been included in
the 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list by the
International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®).
Teleperformance is recognized as one of the largest and most successful
worldwide outsourcing service providers for the fifth consecutive year
across all outsourcer services categories.
The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® honors outsourcing
service providers that demonstrate excellence in five critical pillars:
Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications,
Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
“The Global Outsourcing 100 showcases the dedication, expertise and
sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry, said
IAOP® CEO, Debi Hamill. I congratulate Teleperformance for
being recognized on IAOP®’s 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing
100® as they are, year-after-year, among the highest-rated
companies”.
Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, stated: “We’re
happy to once again be included on this prestigious list of companies
from around the world that represent the full spectrum of all types
outsourcing services. The breadth, depth and independence of the IAOP
Global Outsourcing 100® annual evaluation validates for our
clients and our others key stakeholders the quality of our overall
business model, the accuracy of our global scale and our bottom-line
success.”
The full Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list is available on
IAOP®’s website, http://www.IAOP.org.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA –
Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer
experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s
leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care,
technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital
integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized
services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are
reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the
highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses
proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global
scale.
The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support
billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the
customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based
on €1 = $1.18).
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global
Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone
120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018
with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
ABOUT IAOP®
IAOP® is the global association that brings together customers,
providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment
that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition,
certification, and excellence to improve business service models and
outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP®
conferences, learning at IAOP® chapter meetings, getting trained and
certified at IAOP® courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP®
social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you
are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business
models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP®
connects you and your organization to our growing global community and
to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and
demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
