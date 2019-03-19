Teleperformance Recognized as One of The “Best Companies to Work For® 2018” in China by Great Place to Work®

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, today announced it has been named one of
the 36 “Best Companies to Work For®” in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in
2018. This award recognizes companies that create cultures that are
friendly, open to diversity, productive and ethical.
To determine the winners, Great Place to Work® assessed employees'
perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust across over
150 companies representing a total headcount of more than 225,000 people
in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
“For over a decade operating in China, Teleperformance has brought
world-class support and expertise to the local and international market.
Our success is directly based on our people and we are committed to
continuing to foster a workplace environment that facilitates
integration and encourages innovation and growth, said
Joseph Wai, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance China. We
are proud to be recognized to the select group of Best Companies to Work
For which shows that the overwhelming majority of our employees in China
are happy with their workplace.”
Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance Group, added:
"This recognition underpins our commitment to create an excellent work
environment for all of our employees everywhere. On behalf of our
Teleperformance family from all around the world, I congratulate
Teleperformance in China for their achievement in cultivating and
maintaining a really outstanding workplace.”
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN:
FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader
in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a
strategic partner to the world’s leading companies in a wide variety of
industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition,
consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions
and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive
customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The
company has established the highest security and quality standards in
the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize
flexibility on a global scale.
The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support
billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the
customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based
on €1 = $1.18).
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global
Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone
120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018
with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow
us on Twitter @teleperformance
ABOUT THE BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR® IN GREATER CHINA LIST
Since
2012, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organisations that
create great workplaces in Greater China in which they operate through
the publication of the Best Companies to Work For® List. It acknowledges
organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes
that deliver and establish great culture among the colleagues and
associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the
region.
To be considered eligible for the Best Companies to Work For® in Greater
China List, companies must score at least 70% in the overall result of
the Trust Index© employee survey and Culture Audit©
assessment.
ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®
Great Place to Work®,
headquartered in San Francisco, is the global authority on high-trust,
high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and
culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government
agencies in 60 countries across five continents. Through proprietary
assessment tools, benchmarks, advisory services, workplace reviews and
certification programs (such as the Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work
For published on Fortune Magazine), Great Place to Work® helps its
clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business
metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock
performance.
Follow Great Place to Work® in China at www.greatplacetowork.cn
and on WeChat (GPTW-China).
