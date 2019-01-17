Log in
Teleperformance Wins Five 2018 European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards

01/17/2019 | 11:46am EST

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has been recognized with five European Contact Center & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs), across four countries in Europe:

  • Best Multi-Lingual Contact Center of the Year (Gold) in Greece for the second year in a row
  • Best Large Outsourcing Partnership (Gold) in Russia with Aeroflot
  • Best Small Outsourcing Partnership (Silver) in Romania with Assurant Solutions
  • Best Multi/Omnichannel Customer Experience (Silver) in Portugal
  • Best Employer of the Year, Great Place to Work (Silver) in Greece

Highly regarded for the integrity and credibility of the judging process, the ECCCSAs Awards recognize organizations that are leading the way in delivering unique services to customers.

“We are very proud of our nearly 45,000 agents in Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa who are helping prestigious brands around the world to achieve high performance, said Yannis Tourcomanis, President CEMEA, Teleperformance Group. These five awards show the strength of our strategy in the region and our focus on delivering the best possible experience for our clients, our employees and our involvement into all communities in which we operate.”

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: “The range of categories Teleperformance has been recognized for demonstrates our extensive expertise across the European region and our ability to create meaningful interactions and experiences for customers and employees and maximizing value creation for our shareholders. Congratulations to the teams for providing stellar service to our client and their customers.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance


© Business Wire 2019
