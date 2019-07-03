Teleperformance : in Brazil Recognized as a Best Workplace® for Women

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it was recognized as a Best Workplace® for Women by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) in Brazil where women make up more than 60% of the headcount and represent over 53% of management positions.

"We are very proud to receive this important recognition, said Fabricio Coutinho, CEO of Teleperformance in Brazil. Diversity is part of Teleperformance's DNA and this award endorses what we experience here every day: a welcoming environment with a team of people who respect, encourage and value differences”.

"The 'people' theme has been gaining prominence within companies, which represents for many of them a key item of their communication to stakeholders today. It means there is a clear link between focus on people and better results”, said Ruy Shiozawa, CEO of Great Place to Work Brazil.

Teleperformance was one of just 55 companies, out of nearly 450 that were eligible, named to this year’s list. GPTW evaluated organizations on the quality of practices and policies to promote diversity and their excellence in promoting women's access and inclusion. It also included an employee survey on related company practices.

Miranda Collard, Chief Client Officer and Chair of TP Women, Teleperformance Group, added: “Teleperformance has long recognized the important role women play in the workplace and puts a high value on gender equality. I congratulate our team in Brazil for this honor and applaud their ongoing efforts, and those of our teams around the world, to support the women of Teleperformance”.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group’s 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 = $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

