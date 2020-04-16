Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Telephone Conversation between PM and Prime Minister of Bhutan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister (Lyonchhen) of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The two Prime Ministers discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and updated each other about the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects.

Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the way His Majesty The King of Bhutan and Lyonchhen Dr. Tshering have led from the front to limit the spread of infection within the Kingdom.

Lyonchhen Dr. Tshering thanked Prime Minister for taking the lead to promote anti-COVID coordination at the regional level, even while fighting the pandemic within a large and complex country like India.

The leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries.

Prime Minister referred to timeless and special nature of India-Bhutan ties, and assured Lyonchhen that India would ensure all possible support to Bhutan for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the good health and wellbeing of His Majesty The King, Lyonchhen Dr. Tshering and all the friendly people of the Druk Yul.

New Delhi
April 16, 2020

*****

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:30:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pG7 leaders committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure economies rebound - Canada
RE
11:58aNew York forms team to develop 'Trump-proof' economic reopening plan
RE
11:54aDollar at one-week high as investors seek safety after jobless data
RE
11:53aDollar at one-week high as investors seek safety after jobless data
RE
11:52aSouth Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown
RE
11:51aMillions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages U.S. economy
RE
11:49aCoronavirus test ramp-up to help Abbott weather 'toughest quarter'
RE
11:48aConocoPhillips cuts oil production, buybacks, spending
RE
11:47aCoronavirus test ramp-up to help Abbott weather 'toughest quarter'
RE
11:45aTop of Mind Launches PartnerNetwork Offering Lenders and Referral Partners a Simple Solution for Managing RESPA Compliance and Co-Branded Marketing Collateral
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group