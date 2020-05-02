Log in
Telephone conversation between Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Thailand

05/02/2020

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Gen(ret) Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand.

The Prime Minister warmly recalled his visit to Bangkok in November 2019 to attend ASEAN and Related Summits, and conveyed his greetings to the members of the Royal Family of Thailand as well as the Thai people.

The two leaders shared information on the steps being taken in their respective countries to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of regional and global cooperation to effectively fight the pandemic. He assured the Thai Prime Minister of India's commitment to support the pharmaceutical requirements of Thailand.

The leaders agreed on the desirability of greater collaboration between researchers, scientists and innovators of the two countries.

The leaders appreciated the facilitation being provided to their citizens present in each other's territory, and promised to continue such support.

Thailand is a valued maritime partner in India's extended neighbourhood, with ethnic and ancient cultural links.

New Delhi
May 01, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2020 05:53:05 UTC
