Telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Alham Aliyev

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the discussion about the current epidemiological situation in the world, the two leaders informed each other about the measures taken in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Emomali Rahmon noted his appreciation for the humanitarian aid that Azerbaijan provided in the form of medical supplies.

While discussing the current state and prospect of Tajik-Azeri ties, the two counterparts reaffirmed their readiness to expand the cooperation in the field of trade and economy.

President Rahmon pointed out the need to step up the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

In closing, President Rahmon wished President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan good health and success in reaching new achievements.