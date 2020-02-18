Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:14pm EST

The two leaders discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including interaction in the political, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and noted a significant contribution from the regions and large companies to ensuring the positive dynamics of economic cooperation.

Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov GurbangulyPresident of Turkmenistan reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan and in developing their constructive dialogue on pressing regional issues.

It was agreed to maintain active contact at various levels.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:38pAKERNA : to Participate at JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference
AQ
12:38pFRONT YARD MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Front Yard Residential Corporation is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RESI
GL
12:37pALIBABA : China Turns to Health-Rating Apps to Control Movements During Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
12:37pPUBLIC SERVICE : Raises Quarterly Dividend to 49 Cents
DJ
12:36pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE successfully delivered Electrical Solutions to Shell's Petrochemical Plant in the Netherlands
AQ
12:36pLEGG MASON MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Legg Mason, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – LM
GL
12:35pFORTINET : Hits Milestone with more than 350 tech integrations
AQ
12:34pCoronavirus dents bookings for Holiday Inn owner IHG
RE
12:34pEUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Announcement pursuant to article 14 of L. 3556/2007 and article 7a (par. 6 case...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group