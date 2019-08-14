Teleradiology Specialists : Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

For the Third Time, Teleradiology Specialists Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1,995 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 201 Percent

Inc. magazine revealed that Teleradiology Specialists, a leading U.S. teleradiology company, has ranked No. 1,995 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious list represents the nation’s fastest-growing, most successful private companies within the American economy.

“It is an honor to be on the Inc. 5000 list for three years running,” says Glamaris Cohen, Teleradiology Specialists CEO. “As the healthcare space moves towards a patient-centered model, we are dedicated to continue providing exceptional patient experiences and high-quality services to ensure success for our clients.”

Teleradiology Specialists has been a key value-driver of convenient, quality over read services for primary care, occupational health and notably, urgent care. As the booming on-demand care space continues to expand and grow in popularity, clinics rely on Teleradiology Specialists to help fill the need for over read services in their centers. The company’s industry-leading turnaround time of 20 minutes or less allows patients to get a quick diagnosis and the care they need without sacrificing quality, while at the same time increasing patient throughput and satisfaction for clients. The company’s 201 percent growth is a proof point of the industry’s increasing demand for Teleradiology Specialists’ services and the value they provide.

“Driving success for our clients has been, and will continue to be, a top priority for our team,” says Cohen. “We’ve achieved industry-leading over read accuracy rates and turnaround times, and we will continuously improve and innovate to enable success for our clients as they continue to grow and evolve.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

