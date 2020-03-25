Telesat Extends Condolences on the Passing of JR Shaw, Founder of Shaw Communications

OTTAWA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that the Telesat team offers their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of JR Shaw, Founder and Chairman of Shaw Communications.



“As a pioneer in Canada’s cable and telecommunications industry, JR had a profound, positive impact on the lives of Canadians,” stated Daniel Goldberg, CEO of Telesat. “He was a true visionary who blazed trails in technology while creating a culture of philanthropy and giving back to the community. He was a great man who will be missed.”

“JR Shaw and Shaw Communications have been instrumental to the success and growth of Telesat over several decades,” said Michele Beck, Telesat’s Vice President of North American sales. “It was an honour to support him in delivering information and entertainment to millions of Canadians.”

