Telesat Extends Condolences on the Passing of JR Shaw, Founder of Shaw Communications

03/25/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

OTTAWA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that the Telesat team offers their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of JR Shaw, Founder and Chairman of Shaw Communications.

“As a pioneer in Canada’s cable and telecommunications industry, JR had a profound, positive impact on the lives of Canadians,” stated Daniel Goldberg, CEO of Telesat. “He was a true visionary who blazed trails in technology while creating a culture of philanthropy and giving back to the community. He was a great man who will be missed.”

“JR Shaw and Shaw Communications have been instrumental to the success and growth of Telesat over several decades,” said Michele Beck, Telesat’s Vice President of North American sales. “It was an honour to support him in delivering information and entertainment to millions of Canadians.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat has grown to be one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive growth. Telesat LEO, our Low Earth Orbit network scheduled to begin service in 2022, will revolutionize global broadband connectivity by delivering a combination of high capacity, security, resiliency and affordability with ultra-low latency and fiber-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

Media contact:

Lynette Simmons, +1.613.748.8729, lsimmons@telesat.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
