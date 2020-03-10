Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Teletrac Navman Granted Reciprocal Authority to Operate, Allowing Any Federal Agency to Use Its Telematics Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:16am EDT

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, in partnership with its subsidiary, Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), today announced its DIRECTOR® product platform was granted Authority to Operate (ATO) with the US Air Force (USAF). Teletrac Navman is now the only telematics company to achieve FedRAMP approval and a reciprocal ATO, a process that takes many companies years, which allows all federal agencies access to its technology.

The USAF underwent a comprehensive review of vendor offerings and found Teletrac Navman was the only provider whose capabilities met their strict and extensive requirements. The ATO approval process included deep security testing for both software and hardware components. The time investment was significant and is expected to deliver ROI in two years.

The robust software feature set within DIRECTOR will allow the USAF to track and greatly reduce idle time and fuel usage as well as track mileage, GPS location, engine diagnostic codes and maintenance needs across thousands of general purpose and heavy-duty vehicles worldwide. In addition, Teletrac Navman will soon be compatible with government mileage and fuel use tracking systems, with automated entry to minimize administration time and eliminate data entry errors. 

Other government agencies can leverage the existing ATO through reciprocity to comply with government mandates for telematics covering their current fleets as well as new purchases.

“We are dedicated to providing fleets with the most accurate and insightful data secured by the strongest protection and controls,” said Daren Lauda, vice president & general manager, Teletrac Navman. “We are incredibly proud that our software application, infrastructure and hardware components passed the rigorous security testing to earn the ATO.  We believe that other agencies can benefit from the ATO process and begin to use DIRECTOR to run their fleets more efficiently and safely around the globe.”

Launched in 2016, DIRECTOR is a location-based fleet management platform used by fleets in a variety of industries to track assets and collect valuable business insights for enhanced productivity and safety. The technology currently tracks more than 500,000 vehicles, owned by over 40,000 organizations across six continents.

For sales inquiries to learn more about how your government fleet can qualify to use this reciprocal ATO, please contact Shelley Lynch-Holmes, vice president, government affairs: 714-897-0877 direct 615-579-5166 cellular, or Shelley.Lynch@TeletracNavman.com

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

Media Contact for Teletrac Navman:
Brenlyn D’Amore
Bastion Elevate (for Teletrac Navman)
949-502-6200
brenlyn@bastionelevate.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aPARSONS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:47aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada banks face higher loan losses after recent growth in energy lending
RE
06:46aDomino's Pizza names Beam Suntory executive Shattock as chairman
RE
06:46aGP STRATEGIES : Reports Improved Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
06:46aYOSHIKI Donates 10 Million Yen to Japanese Red Cross for Great East Japan Earthquake Recovery
BU
06:46aCrown Crafts to Meet with Investors at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference
GL
06:45aECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
06:45aENCAVIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
06:44aStandard Life Aberdeen profit down 10%, eyes 'turbulent' 2020
RE
06:44aNASDAQ : City of Lappeenranta submits a listing application of a notes issue for trading in a regulated market
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group