Teletrac Navman Granted Reciprocal Authority to Operate, Allowing Any Federal Agency to Use Its Telematics Solution

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, in partnership with its subsidiary, Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), today announced its DIRECTOR® product platform was granted Authority to Operate (ATO) with the US Air Force (USAF). Teletrac Navman is now the only telematics company to achieve FedRAMP approval and a reciprocal ATO, a process that takes many companies years, which allows all federal agencies access to its technology.



The USAF underwent a comprehensive review of vendor offerings and found Teletrac Navman was the only provider whose capabilities met their strict and extensive requirements. The ATO approval process included deep security testing for both software and hardware components. The time investment was significant and is expected to deliver ROI in two years.

The robust software feature set within DIRECTOR will allow the USAF to track and greatly reduce idle time and fuel usage as well as track mileage, GPS location, engine diagnostic codes and maintenance needs across thousands of general purpose and heavy-duty vehicles worldwide. In addition, Teletrac Navman will soon be compatible with government mileage and fuel use tracking systems, with automated entry to minimize administration time and eliminate data entry errors.

Other government agencies can leverage the existing ATO through reciprocity to comply with government mandates for telematics covering their current fleets as well as new purchases.

“We are dedicated to providing fleets with the most accurate and insightful data secured by the strongest protection and controls,” said Daren Lauda, vice president & general manager, Teletrac Navman. “We are incredibly proud that our software application, infrastructure and hardware components passed the rigorous security testing to earn the ATO. We believe that other agencies can benefit from the ATO process and begin to use DIRECTOR to run their fleets more efficiently and safely around the globe.”

Launched in 2016, DIRECTOR is a location-based fleet management platform used by fleets in a variety of industries to track assets and collect valuable business insights for enhanced productivity and safety. The technology currently tracks more than 500,000 vehicles, owned by over 40,000 organizations across six continents.

For sales inquiries to learn more about how your government fleet can qualify to use this reciprocal ATO, please contact Shelley Lynch-Holmes, vice president, government affairs: 714-897-0877 direct 615-579-5166 cellular, or Shelley.Lynch@TeletracNavman.com

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com .

