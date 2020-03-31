Telguard Brings Industry-Leading Cellular Fire Alarm Communicator to Canada

Telguard Makes Its TG-7FS LTE Universal Cellular Fire Communicator Available Across Canada



ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telguard , a leader in security and life safety communications, today announced its cellular alarm communicator for commercial fire, the TG-7FS LTE -A , is now available for sale in Canada. The TG-7FS has long been the go-to communicator in the U.S., and the Canadian market will now be able to take advantage of its performance and reliability.

“Telguard devices have been trusted universal alarm communicators across Canada for decades, primarily in the residential and commercial intrusion space,” said George Brody, President of Telguard. “Now we’re bringing our industry-leading fire communicator into Canada to help fire and life safety integrators offer a world-class cellular solution. Dealers can offer customers a solution that protects properties better and does so at a lower cost than using increasingly less reliable landlines.”

The TG-7FS is a universal cellular communicator, meaning it works with virtually every fire alarm control panel. Using Canada’s LTE cellular networks, the TG-7FS transmits alarm signals from the fire panel to the designated monitoring station. The unit can serve as the sole communications path for fire alarm systems, meaning it can replace all landlines currently dedicated to the master control unit. Telco cost are eliminated and the dealer gains RMR and full control of the system.

The TG-7FS is a true drop-in replacement, featuring a dial capture, which allows for easy plug-and-play. It’s also highly configurable with an option available to power the TG-7FS right from the panel.

The TG-7FS LTE-A meets the strict ULC S559 and ULC S304 standards and has been listed for use in Canada. The TG-7FS operates on LTE networks across Canada, including Rogers, Bell, Telus, and Sasktel, and will be available at security distribution partners in Canada such as ADI Global Distribution and Anixter.

About Telguard

Telguard , a brand of Telular Corporation, is a leader in cellular communications devices for security systems. Telguard combines devices, communications, video, interactive services and alarm processing into turnkey systems for monitoring intrusion, fire systems and home automation without a traditional landline. Telular Corporation is a business unit of AMETEK Inc. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

