Telia Carrier : Beefs Up U.S. Network, Adding Depth and Diversity with New Ashburn - Atlanta Route

0
10/29/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Telia Carrier has added a new diverse and latency-optimized DWDM route in the U.S., between its existing infrastructure in Ashburn, Virginia, and Atlanta, Georgia, via Chattanooga, Tennessee. The project is part of the company’s ongoing expansion of its North American network, and includes new metro networks in Northern Virginia and Atlanta, providing flexible connections to data centers in both cities.

Telia Carrier has seen significant customer demand for additional diversity and capacity between Northern Virginia and Atlanta. To meet this requirement, Telia Carrier has expanded its fiber backbone to connect Ashburn on a new diverse western route via Charlottesville, Roanoke, Knoxville and Chattanooga, with routing options to either Nashville or Atlanta. The resiliency offered with the new route is unique in this region and provides three North/South options available to Telia Carrier customers along the East Coast, ensuring high availability.

“We consistently hear from our customers that they need more diversity on routes between major North American cities. This protects against service interruption, which is essential for a first-rate customer experience in today’s competitive markets. This new expansion in the South East offers flexibility on several levels and lays the groundwork for future route investments in North America,” explained Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “We’re committed to delivering a customer experience second-to-none. By adding new routes between Tier 1 cities and connectivity into Tier 2-3 markets on the way, we underpin this commitment with tangible network enhancements to serve both new and existing customers.”

Telia Carrier has also invested in metro network rings to provide seamless access to additional data centers in the dynamic growth areas of Ashburn and Reston, Virginia, and Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 2,000 customers worldwide, the expansion is a continuation of the carrier’s organic growth story and geographic expansion to better serve existing markets and reach new ones.

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades, Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting 300 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.


© Business Wire 2019
