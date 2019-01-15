Telia Carrier : Welcomes Unidata to its Rome PoP

Telia Carrier announced today that Unidata, one of Italy’s most successful ISP and data center providers, is using Telia Carrier’s recently launched Rome PoP (Point-of-Presence) to ensure its enterprise customers get the best possible connectivity experience.

The Rome PoP gives Unidata direct access to Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone, the first 100G-enabled network in both Europe and North America. Together with three other PoPs in Milan – Caldera, Data4 and Supernap - the Rome PoP provides crucial IP backbone and Cloud Connect services for enterprises, operators and content providers throughout the country, who demand a reliable high-speed backbone for their traffic.

Renato Brunetti, president of Unidata, said, “Telia Carrier was a clear choice for us when looking for a network partner. Our customers now get the highest quality connectivity in the region, and the partnership with Telia means we can continue to evolve our customer offerings through services such as Cloud Connect, which give enterprises a secure, dedicated and scaleable connection to their cloud, wherever it is in the world.”

Telia Carrier has made significant investments in Italy during recent years, ensuring the network is in place to support the ever growing content and traffic demands of businesses and end users alike.

“We foresaw the rise in traffic throughout Italy and have spent two years building the infrastructure needed to ensure enterprises, content providers and ISPs like Unidata, can maintain the performance of their services and expand their offerings to take full advantage of Internet and cloud-based technology,” said Davide Binaghi, managing director of Telia Carrier Italy. “Unidata shares Telia’s passion to be at the cutting edge of connectivity, and we look forward to a long partnership together.”

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades Telia Carrier’s global fibre backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. Telia Carrier’s rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn’s ‘Baker’s Dozen’ report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 280 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About Unidata

Founded in 1985 as a pioneering company in the field of microelectronics, the company has been providing innovative Internet services for over twenty years. It offers the best fiber optic connectivity, cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and solutions for home automation and smart cities. The company has always been innovative, proposing the first PCs in Italy and the first networks services, then the first VoIP solutions, and even today the most innovative services to allow secure, stable and faster connections.

Unidata's mission is capturing the most innovative expressions of technological and IT progress in order to make work more efficient and productive and the leisure time of its customers more enjoyable.

Find out more on unidata.it

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005073/en/