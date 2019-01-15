Telia Carrier : Welcomes Unidata to its Rome PoP

Telia
Carrier announced today that Unidata,
one of Italy’s most successful ISP and data center providers, is using
Telia Carrier’s recently launched Rome PoP (Point-of-Presence) to ensure
its enterprise customers get the best possible connectivity experience.
The Rome PoP gives Unidata direct access to Telia Carrier’s global fiber
backbone, the first 100G-enabled network in both Europe and North
America. Together with three other PoPs in Milan – Caldera, Data4 and
Supernap - the Rome PoP provides crucial IP backbone and Cloud Connect
services for enterprises, operators and content providers throughout the
country, who demand a reliable high-speed backbone for their traffic.
Renato Brunetti, president of Unidata, said, “Telia Carrier was a
clear choice for us when looking for a network partner. Our customers
now get the highest quality connectivity in the region, and the
partnership with Telia means we can continue to evolve our customer
offerings through services such as Cloud Connect, which give enterprises
a secure, dedicated and scaleable connection to their cloud, wherever it
is in the world.”
Telia Carrier has made significant investments in Italy during recent
years, ensuring the network is in place to support the ever growing
content and traffic demands of businesses and end users alike.
“We foresaw the rise in traffic throughout Italy and have spent two
years building the infrastructure needed to ensure enterprises, content
providers and ISPs like Unidata, can maintain the performance of their
services and expand their offerings to take full advantage of Internet
and cloud-based technology,” said Davide Binaghi, managing director of
Telia Carrier Italy. “Unidata shares Telia’s passion to be at the
cutting edge of connectivity, and we look forward to a long partnership
together.”
Top-ranked global backbone
For more than two decades Telia Carrier’s global fibre backbone has
grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to
successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and
recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s
wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research’s
global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global
IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. Telia Carrier’s
rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn’s ‘Baker’s
Dozen’ report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by
connecting more than 280
Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and
the Middle East.
About Telia Carrier
Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber
backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure
and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to
execute their most critical activities. By working close to our
customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more
at teliacarrier.com.
About Unidata
Founded in 1985 as a pioneering company in the field of
microelectronics, the company has been providing innovative Internet
services for over twenty years. It offers the best fiber optic
connectivity, cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and
solutions for home automation and smart cities. The company has always
been innovative, proposing the first PCs in Italy and the first networks
services, then the first VoIP solutions, and even today the most
innovative services to allow secure, stable and faster connections.
Unidata's mission is capturing the most innovative expressions of
technological and IT progress in order to make work more efficient and
productive and the leisure time of its customers more enjoyable.
Find out more on unidata.it
