Telia Carrier : and Telxius Announce Major Network Capacity Agreement

Telia
Carrier and Telxius
announced today a landmark agreement for multi-terabit capacity services
combining transatlantic capacity from Telxius in the new 6,600 km MAREA
cable system and Telia
Carrier’s European backbone network.
The combination of Telia Carrier’s extensive terrestrial European and
North American footprint and Telxius’ newest transatlantic cable assets
will not only provide both parties with additional network muscle and
reach, it will also create a natural and vital bridge linking the US
with other cable systems connecting to Northern Europe, Africa and Asia.
“This is one of the largest European capacity projects in recent
years and by combining our extensive European network across 100 PoPs in
Europe with Telxius’ Spanish footprint and the Marea cable system, this
is a perfect, end-to-end fit,’ said Ivo Pascucci, VP of Sales,
Telia Carrier. ‘Apart from the obvious benefits of additional
capacity and lower latency within Europe and towards the US, we are
delighted to work with such a strong partner in this and other projects.”
“MAREA is the highest capacity cable system in the world offering a
key diverse route across the Atlantic. Telxius and Telia Carrier both
work with the world’s largest operators, content providers and
enterprises, who will now also benefit from this deployment,” said
Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, Telxius. “This partnership was perfect
for us and we’re confident that our combined strengths will contribute
to realising the full potential of the Marea sea cable system.”
The MAREA subsea cable system provides unmatched route diversity
and the lowest latency across the Atlantic. MAREA runs from Sopelana in
the north of Spain to Virginia Beach in the US, on a more southerly
route than other transatlantic cables which are mostly located further
north. The Sopelana landing is connected to an existing fiber network
corridor in Europe, linking major hubs like Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam
and London. MAREA consists of 8 fiber pairs, with an initial design
capacity of 160 Tbps which recent technological developments have
increased up to 200 Tbps.
Top-ranked global backbone
Telia Carrier owns and operates the world’s #1
backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network
infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content
providers and enterprises alike. With customers in more than 115
countries, their global network footprint connects more than 280
Points of Presence with 65,000 km of fiber across Europe, The
Americas, Asia and the Middle East.
The highest-capacity cables in the world
Telxius owns and operates the two highest-capacity submarine cables in
the world, MAREA (200 Tbps) and BRUSA (138 Tbps) within its 87,000
km international network of fiber optic subsea cables. MAREA is the
transatlantic cable jointly owned with Microsoft and Facebook. BRUSA
effectively provides the lowest latency route between the US and Brazil.
Telxius provides the latest generation IP, capacity, colocation and
security services over its extensive network, always enabling the best
communication for customers all over the world.
About Telia Carrier
Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber
backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure
and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to
execute their most critical activities. By working close to our
customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more
at teliacarrier.com.
About Telxius
Telxius is the telecommunication infrastructure company of the
Telefónica Group managing a unique combination of over 16,700 towers and
an international 87,000 km network of high capacity fiber optic
submarine cables. For more information on Telxius, please visit www.telxius.com
