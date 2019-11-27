Telidyne, Inc :. Announces Effectiveness of Form S-1 Registration Statement

Telidyne, Inc (OTC:TLDN (the “Company”), a technology platform company offering digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide through its proprietary mobile App payment platform TELIBIT, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-233674) effective as of November 26, 2019. Such declaration does not imply that the SEC has approved or opined on the merits of the offering.

The registration statement relates to the Company selling a maximum of 3,000,000 shares of Common Stock for an aggregate of $9,000,000 at a $3.00 offering price per share. The registration statement also relates to the resale of 1,000,000 shares by the Company’s officer and director at the same price per share.

The SEC’s Notice of Effectiveness may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Telidyne, Inc.

Telidyne Inc., develops software & provides technological platforms for generating and operating various mobile Apps to disrupt the ecommerce with Blockchain technology. The Company has launched a mobile App Telibit (TELI) that allows digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide through its proprietary mobile App payment platform. The Company is in the early stages of operations and there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving its objectives.

