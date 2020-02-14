Log in
Telit withdraws from German tech conference on coronavirus fears

02/14/2020 | 12:17pm EST

Telit Communications Plc said on Friday it would withdraw from exhibiting and participating at a tech conference in Germany after a risk assessment following the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our decision ... also removes the risk of exposing Telit employees as the virus continues to spread globally and international travel becomes increasingly more restrictive," the AIM-listed technology company said in a statement http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200214:nPn3zmK13a.

Barcelona's Mobile World Congress that draws more than 100,000 visitors was cancelled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the virus. (Read story https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-mobileworld/organizers-poised-to-call-off-mobile-world-congress-sources-idUSKBN2061FV)

The Embedded World conference, in Nuremberg in southern Germany, has more than 32,000 trade visitors and about 2,200 conference participants from 77 countries, its website said.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics has also said it would not attend the Embedded World event which takes place later this month.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA HEALTH GROUP INC. 15.79% 1.32 End-of-day quote.1,181.55%
CHINA HEALTH GROUP LIMITED -7.14% 0.13 End-of-day quote.-27.78%
STMICROELECTRONICS -1.43% 28.95 Real-time Quote.22.53%
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC -0.13% 150 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
