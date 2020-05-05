Log in
Tellabs Takes Industry Leadership Position with Enhanced PON Protection Availability

05/05/2020 | 07:08am EDT

DALLAS, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the innovation leader of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces that the Tellabs® FlexSym Series, and its System Release 31.3 (SR31.3) Advanced Availability Software Package, is now available and supports industry leading enhanced PON Protection functionality.

PON Protection provides for fiber route diversity and Optical Line Terminal (OLT) redundancy across the optical distribution plant of an enterprise network. By utilizing 2:x passive optical splitters, typically with 2:16, 2:32, 2:64 split ratios, PON Protection provides the highest degree of network uptime availability with:

  • Protection across two PON service cards in a single OLT chassis
  • Protection across two PON service cards in geographically dispersed redundant OLTs

Additionally, Tellabs FlexSym Series SR31.3 Advanced Availability Software Package adds an innovative new feature called “PON Path Protection.”  With PON Path Protection, the system software proactively monitors the path’s health across the network, and if it detects the OLT has lost connectivity to the network, it will automatically switch to protection.   This enables the ability to route traffic around a network failure by shifting traffic to the standby PON - no other enterprise Optical LAN equipment manufacture has this capability.

Furthermore, this best-in-class PON Path Protection feature adds the capability to detect the failure of major card-level components and intelligently switch to the optimal path. This ensures uninterrupted traffic flow of real-time and critical business services. It also allows for the failed card to be replaced in a maintenance window without affecting any network uptime availability. 

Simply stated, the enhanced PON Protection functionality enables our enterprise Optical LAN customers to reduce the LAN downtime impact on their employees and business operations by eliminating lost employee productivity, lost connectivity to corporate resources and ecommerce. The financial gains for our customers relative to operating their business with the highest degree of network availability are tremendous,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

We invite you to gather more information about Tellabs FlexSym Series SR31.3 Advanced Availability Software Package, by visiting our online resource pages.

About Tellabs
Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.
www.tellabs.com

Media Contact
John Hoover
+1-707-206-1751
john.hoover@tellabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6e6ae9d-29a0-4663-969e-ecf90895dc73

Primary Logo

Tellabs FlexSym OLT6 optical line terminal chassis with industry leading PON Protection

Tellabs, the innovation leader of Passive Optical Network solutions, announces that the Tellabs FlexSym Series, and its System Release 31.3 Advanced Availability Software Package, is now available and supports industry leading enhanced PON Protection functionality.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
