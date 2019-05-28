Telliris : Announces New Version Available for Use on Google Cloud Platform

New Updated Version Released - 2019-05-24

Telliris, a leading provider of time collection IVR solutions for many time & attendance systems, announced it has released version 2.5.4 which contains a number of new features and is available for production operation under Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Telliris Attend version 2.5.4 has been fully tested running at maximum load for extended run time to confirm proper operation in a GCP environment. Testing included multi-node operation with several nodes each processing at maximum rated capacity. The Telliris Monitoring and Alerts (TMA) feature was enabled and a complex call dialog was exercised during stress testing to confirm proper call handling including data I/O with on-line real time access to time & attendance. Several test cycles included operating with popular channel partner time & attendance systems, one from a most established solution provider and another configured for a very large workforce.

The performance running under GCP was found to be similar to Telliris running under VMware ESXi. For very high capacity production, Telliris continues to recommend using a native hardware environment where practical. This is due to the real-time nature of telecommunications.

Telliris has been available in two primary formats for years; licensed on-premises and cloud SaaS. The conformance testing performed by Telliris demonstrated that the solution performs with high reliability and performance in a GCP environment. This enables channel partners and their end-customers to confidently host their Telliris solution at Google. The software media used for GCP operation is exactly the same as licensed on-premises. Channel partners and their end-customers may provision their solution under GCP independently without any coordination needed with Telliris. The only difference is where you install and configure, the task is largely the same for GCP as it is for an on-premises virtual or native environment.

"Telliris has benchmarked GCP provisioning at less than 60 minutes." said Mark Nickson, at Telliris. "In this scenario, the process in Installation Guide Part I and II is used to stand up an instance of Telliris at GCP, data I/O is established with the time & attendance system, and the call dialog is exercised as usual”. The primary additional task in provisioning is setup, upload and configuration specific to GCP Compute Engine. “That’s it, once provisioned under GCP it works the same as always”.

Telliris, a division of DAC Systems focuses specifically on making IVR Telephone-based Time and Labor Data Collection solutions. Telliris Attend is available through the companies it has partnered with in the Time & Attendance, Workforce Management and Human Capital Management industries. Telliris can be contacted at 203-924-7000; http://www.telliris.com

