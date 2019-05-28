Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Telliris : Announces New Version Available for Use on Google Cloud Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

New Updated Version Released - 2019-05-24

Telliris, a leading provider of time collection IVR solutions for many time & attendance systems, announced it has released version 2.5.4 which contains a number of new features and is available for production operation under Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Telliris Attend version 2.5.4 has been fully tested running at maximum load for extended run time to confirm proper operation in a GCP environment. Testing included multi-node operation with several nodes each processing at maximum rated capacity. The Telliris Monitoring and Alerts (TMA) feature was enabled and a complex call dialog was exercised during stress testing to confirm proper call handling including data I/O with on-line real time access to time & attendance. Several test cycles included operating with popular channel partner time & attendance systems, one from a most established solution provider and another configured for a very large workforce.

The performance running under GCP was found to be similar to Telliris running under VMware ESXi. For very high capacity production, Telliris continues to recommend using a native hardware environment where practical. This is due to the real-time nature of telecommunications.

Telliris has been available in two primary formats for years; licensed on-premises and cloud SaaS. The conformance testing performed by Telliris demonstrated that the solution performs with high reliability and performance in a GCP environment. This enables channel partners and their end-customers to confidently host their Telliris solution at Google. The software media used for GCP operation is exactly the same as licensed on-premises. Channel partners and their end-customers may provision their solution under GCP independently without any coordination needed with Telliris. The only difference is where you install and configure, the task is largely the same for GCP as it is for an on-premises virtual or native environment.

"Telliris has benchmarked GCP provisioning at less than 60 minutes." said Mark Nickson, at Telliris. "In this scenario, the process in Installation Guide Part I and II is used to stand up an instance of Telliris at GCP, data I/O is established with the time & attendance system, and the call dialog is exercised as usual”. The primary additional task in provisioning is setup, upload and configuration specific to GCP Compute Engine. “That’s it, once provisioned under GCP it works the same as always”.

About Telliris

Telliris, a division of DAC Systems focuses specifically on making IVR Telephone-based Time and Labor Data Collection solutions. Telliris Attend is available through the companies it has partnered with in the Time & Attendance, Workforce Management and Human Capital Management industries. Telliris can be contacted at 203-924-7000; http://www.telliris.com

© 2019 DAC Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. DAC Systems, Telliris and logos are registered trademarks of DAC Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pCOSMOS HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pENSTAR GROUP LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCOHU : Announces Resignation of Director
BU
04:12pCharlotte's Web Holdings Reports 2019 Q1 Earnings
PR
04:11pBioDelivery Sciences Strengthens Financial Position with Debt Refinancing
GL
04:11pRexahn Announces Move to Nasdaq
GL
04:11pHerman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone to Perform at SugarHouse Casino
BU
04:11pZiopharm Oncology Announces Exclusive License with National Cancer Institute to Identify and Use T-Cell Receptors Targeting Neoantigens for Cancer with Sleeping Beauty Platform
GL
04:10pWORKDAY : quarterly revenue rises 33.4%
RE
04:09pAMGEN : Joins With Community Oncology Networks For New Research Collaboration
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
4LONMIN PLC : LONMIN : shareholders approve takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater
5MOSAIC CO : MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Resumption of Mining at Catalão

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About