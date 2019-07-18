Log in
Telna, Cellular Connectivity Taking Advantage of Cloud Infrastructure, CEO Clip Video

0
07/18/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - Gregory Gundelfinger, CEO of Telna speaks about flexible global connectivity solutions that help accelerate digital transformations for both enterprises and industries.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/telna-gregory-gundelfinger-ceo-clip/

Telna is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 15 - July 16, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

https://www.telna.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46373


© Newsfilecorp 2019
