Telna : Launches New eSIM Solution at MWC Barcelona 2019

02/23/2019 | 07:01pm EST

—Connect to local networks around the world with no physical SIM card required—

—Scan a QR Code and receive a SIM profile over the air—

Telna, a vertically integrated Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider of global end-to-end connectivity solutions, today is adding eSIM technology to its platform. The new resilient and efficient eSIM architecture will be showcased at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019, from February 25th - February 28th at Telna’s booth in Hall 1, Stand 1B80.

“eSIM technology is another example of a global trend in digital transformation set to disrupt cellular connectivity,” says Gregory Gundelfinger, CEO of Telna. “Our customers now have access to both Consumer and IoT/M2M eSIM that is bundled with the rest of our software-defined network services.”

eSIM is an embedded SIM card, meaning there is no physical SIM card and no physical swapping of SIM cards. It's easy to add data plans and is endorsed by the GSMA. “The virtualization of the SIM card removes one of the largest barriers when switching between networks, the physical SIM card,” says Gundelfinger.

The Telna eSIM allows users to access their SIM profile over the air (OTA) and connect seamlessly to local networks around the world. Simply by scanning a QR code, consumers can activate the data they need and are in control of their costs– no contracts or SIM cards necessary. It is compatible with the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 3 and any upcoming smartphones supporting eSIM technology. Telna eSIM data packages are available to purchase on telna.com/eSIM.

The Telna eSIM also provides out-of-the-box connectivity, and an easy to manage portal applicable to the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as M2M operations. The complete solution reduces long deployment times, management overhead and high costs.

Visit Telna at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019 in Hall 1, Stand 1B80 from February 25th to February 28th for live demonstrations of the Telna eSIM and other connectivity solutions.

About Telna

Telna is a leading eSIM technology company, enabling IoT and M2M connections anywhere in the world. Our global mobile network covers 200+ countries with 800+ network agreements. We reduce complexities with our intelligent end-to-end solutions that enable complete control and flexibility as well as reliability and scalability for enterprises. We help our partners find new revenue streams, go to market faster, and deliver maximum value with customized IoT solutions. Learn more at www.telna.com.

Follow @TelnaGlobal on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.


© Business Wire 2019
