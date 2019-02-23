Telna : Launches New eSIM Solution at MWC Barcelona 2019

Telna, a vertically integrated Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider of
global end-to-end connectivity solutions, today is adding eSIM
technology to its platform. The new resilient and efficient eSIM
architecture will be showcased at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019,
from February 25th - February 28th at Telna’s
booth in Hall 1, Stand 1B80.
“eSIM technology is another example of a global trend in digital
transformation set to disrupt cellular connectivity,” says Gregory
Gundelfinger, CEO of Telna. “Our customers now have access to both
Consumer and IoT/M2M eSIM that is bundled with the rest of our
software-defined network services.”
eSIM is an embedded SIM card, meaning there is no physical SIM card and
no physical swapping of SIM cards. It's easy to add data plans and is
endorsed by the GSMA. “The virtualization of the SIM card removes one of
the largest barriers when switching between networks, the physical SIM
card,” says Gundelfinger.
The Telna eSIM allows users to access their SIM profile over the air
(OTA) and connect seamlessly to local networks around the world. Simply
by scanning a QR code, consumers can activate the data they need and are
in control of their costs– no contracts or SIM cards necessary. It is
compatible with the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Google
Pixel 3 and any upcoming smartphones supporting eSIM technology. Telna
eSIM data packages are available to purchase on telna.com/eSIM.
The Telna eSIM also provides out-of-the-box connectivity, and an easy to
manage portal applicable to the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as M2M
operations. The complete solution reduces long deployment times,
management overhead and high costs.
Visit Telna at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019 in Hall 1, Stand
1B80 from February 25th to February 28th for live
demonstrations of the Telna eSIM and other connectivity solutions.
About Telna
Telna is a leading eSIM technology company, enabling IoT and M2M
connections anywhere in the world. Our global mobile network covers 200+
countries with 800+ network agreements. We reduce complexities with our
intelligent end-to-end solutions that enable complete control and
flexibility as well as reliability and scalability for enterprises. We
help our partners find new revenue streams, go to market faster, and
deliver maximum value with customized IoT solutions. Learn more at www.telna.com.
