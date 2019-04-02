Telos Announces Membership in Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) to Collectively Confront Cyber Risks and Improve the Connected World

Telos®
Corporation, a leading provider of continuous security solutions for
the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has announced that it
will join the Global
Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international, cross-sector nonprofit
dedicated to confronting systemic cyber risks and improving our
connected world. Telos’ CSO, Richard Tracy, was asked to provide his
thought leadership on cyber risk and compliance management with a cloud
perspective to the GCA’s Strategy Advisory Committee. Tracy will become
a member of the Committee along with over 35 other prominent leaders in
the global cybersecurity community.
"GCA’s global Strategic Advisory Committee advises the organization on
which risks to address and provides critical input into projects as they
are developed. It also helps to build GCA and deploy its technologies
through use of its members’ networks,” said Terry Wilson, Global
Partnership Officer of GCA. “We are pleased to have Telos join our
global partnership and to have their expertise added to the ranks of our
Strategic Advisory Committee.”
The mission of GCA, an international, cross-sector effort, is to
eradicate cyber risk and improve our connected world. GCA achieves its
mission by bringing together the people and resources necessary to
develop actionable solutions with measurable outcomes. GCA is overseen
by an international Board of Directors and advised by global Strategic
and Technical Advisory Committees to ensure these actions are measured
to track the short and long-term reduction of cyber risk.
“Cyber threats don’t discriminate, and unfortunately, many small and
mid-sized companies may not have the skills and resources needed to
address critical cybersecurity capabilities,” said Richard Tracy, CSO of
Telos. “I am proud to help GCA with the mission of helping businesses
around the world, regardless of size, to improve their cybersecurity
posture. A rising tide lifts all boats.”
The Global Cyber Alliance was established in September 2015 by the
Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the City of London Police, and the
Center for Internet Security. The tools and technologies the
organization identifies are available free of charge. Visit www.globalcyberalliance.org
for more information.
About Telos Corporation
Telos
Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most
security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security
assurance of individuals, systems and information. Telos’ offerings
include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information
security; secure mobility to protect globally connected organizations;
and identity management to establish trust in personnel and continuously
monitor for insider threats. The company serves military, intelligence
and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and
commercial organizations around the world. Telos is recognized as a
leading cyber company, evidenced by its ranking on the global Cybersecurity
500 list. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James
S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from
the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of
eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com
and follow us on Twitter @TelosNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005102/en/