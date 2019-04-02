Telos Announces Membership in Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) to Collectively Confront Cyber Risks and Improve the Connected World

CSO Richard Tracy Joins GCA Strategic Advisory Committee in Collaboration with Global Partners

Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of continuous security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has announced that it will join the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international, cross-sector nonprofit dedicated to confronting systemic cyber risks and improving our connected world. Telos’ CSO, Richard Tracy, was asked to provide his thought leadership on cyber risk and compliance management with a cloud perspective to the GCA’s Strategy Advisory Committee. Tracy will become a member of the Committee along with over 35 other prominent leaders in the global cybersecurity community.

"GCA’s global Strategic Advisory Committee advises the organization on which risks to address and provides critical input into projects as they are developed. It also helps to build GCA and deploy its technologies through use of its members’ networks,” said Terry Wilson, Global Partnership Officer of GCA. “We are pleased to have Telos join our global partnership and to have their expertise added to the ranks of our Strategic Advisory Committee.”

The mission of GCA, an international, cross-sector effort, is to eradicate cyber risk and improve our connected world. GCA achieves its mission by bringing together the people and resources necessary to develop actionable solutions with measurable outcomes. GCA is overseen by an international Board of Directors and advised by global Strategic and Technical Advisory Committees to ensure these actions are measured to track the short and long-term reduction of cyber risk.

“Cyber threats don’t discriminate, and unfortunately, many small and mid-sized companies may not have the skills and resources needed to address critical cybersecurity capabilities,” said Richard Tracy, CSO of Telos. “I am proud to help GCA with the mission of helping businesses around the world, regardless of size, to improve their cybersecurity posture. A rising tide lifts all boats.”

The Global Cyber Alliance was established in September 2015 by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the City of London Police, and the Center for Internet Security. The tools and technologies the organization identifies are available free of charge. Visit www.globalcyberalliance.org for more information.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; secure mobility to protect globally connected organizations; and identity management to establish trust in personnel and continuously monitor for insider threats. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. Telos is recognized as a leading cyber company, evidenced by its ranking on the global Cybersecurity 500 list. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow us on Twitter @TelosNews.

