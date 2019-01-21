Telrite Holdings Inc. Announces Purchase of Locus Telecommunications and H2O Wireless

Telrite Holdings, Inc. today announces an agreement to purchase Locus
Telecommunications and H20 Wireless. Pending regulatory approval, the
acquisition positions the company as one of the largest mobile virtual
network operators (MVNO) in the pre-paid space.
“The acquisition of H2O Wireless enables us to expand our footprint and
ability to serve a range of customers not well served by other
providers,” said William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer
at Telrite Holdings, Inc. “We will continue to provide great service and
value to our existing customers and those joining us via H2O Wireless.”
Locus Telecommunications and its 200 employees along with its valued
distributors will continue operating as they are today. H2O Wireless
customers and distributors will have access to enhanced offerings under
Telrite’s operational structure.
“The entire Telrite family is excited to work with Locus’ management,
employees, and distributors to continue providing best-in-class service
to customers,” said Reggie McFarland, Chief Executive Officer at Telrite.
About Telrite Holdings, Inc.
Telrite Holdings, Inc. is a telecom provider offering service to a broad
spectrum of customers with specific needs. The company reaches those who
are often underserved by other providers through a portfolio of
companies:
-
Pure
TalkUSA - focuses on budget conscious consumers
-
Telrite
Corporation - provides local and long distance service across
country
-
Life
Wireless - provides government-subsidized mobile phone service for
qualifying low-income consumers through the Federal Lifeline
program
-
Locus/H20
Wireless - offers no-contract wireless services for every need and
budget on the nation’s largest and most reliable GSM networks
Learn more at www.telrite.com.
About Locus Telecommunications
Headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Locus Telecommunications has been
an industry leader for nearly three decades, with proven offerings in
prepaid wireless within the U.S. Today, Locus has around 200 employees,
serves approximately one million customers, and maintains a national
distribution network that spans over 100,000 retailers and generates
more than billion network minutes each month. Throughout its growth, the
company has kept its focus on its customers while always staying ahead
of the curve – with advanced technology that meets consumers’ emerging
needs and affordable services to save them money.
