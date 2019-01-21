Log in
Telrite Holdings Inc. Announces Purchase of Locus Telecommunications and H2O Wireless

01/21/2019 | 10:17am EST

Combined Companies Position Telrite as a Premier MVNO in the Pre-Paid Space

Telrite Holdings, Inc. today announces an agreement to purchase Locus Telecommunications and H20 Wireless. Pending regulatory approval, the acquisition positions the company as one of the largest mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) in the pre-paid space.

“The acquisition of H2O Wireless enables us to expand our footprint and ability to serve a range of customers not well served by other providers,” said William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer at Telrite Holdings, Inc. “We will continue to provide great service and value to our existing customers and those joining us via H2O Wireless.”

Locus Telecommunications and its 200 employees along with its valued distributors will continue operating as they are today. H2O Wireless customers and distributors will have access to enhanced offerings under Telrite’s operational structure.

“The entire Telrite family is excited to work with Locus’ management, employees, and distributors to continue providing best-in-class service to customers,” said Reggie McFarland, Chief Executive Officer at Telrite.

About Telrite Holdings, Inc.

Telrite Holdings, Inc. is a telecom provider offering service to a broad spectrum of customers with specific needs. The company reaches those who are often underserved by other providers through a portfolio of companies:

  • Pure TalkUSA - focuses on budget conscious consumers
  • Telrite Corporation - provides local and long distance service across country
  • Life Wireless - provides government-subsidized mobile phone service for qualifying low-income consumers through the Federal Lifeline program
  • Locus/H20 Wireless - offers no-contract wireless services for every need and budget on the nation’s largest and most reliable GSM networks

Learn more at www.telrite.com.

About Locus Telecommunications

Headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Locus Telecommunications has been an industry leader for nearly three decades, with proven offerings in prepaid wireless within the U.S. Today, Locus has around 200 employees, serves approximately one million customers, and maintains a national distribution network that spans over 100,000 retailers and generates more than billion network minutes each month. Throughout its growth, the company has kept its focus on its customers while always staying ahead of the curve – with advanced technology that meets consumers’ emerging needs and affordable services to save them money.


© Business Wire 2019
