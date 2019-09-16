Tempered Networks Delivers First Purpose-Built IIoT Cybersecurity Platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempered Networks, Inc., the secure networking company, today announced a new release of its award-winning Industrial IoT (IIoT) cybersecurity platform purpose-built to address the new demands of converged infrastructure. Deployed as a trusted layer over an existing network, the comprehensive solution delivers north/south and east/west micro-segmentation, multi-factor authentication, encryption, high availability, and ensures policy management at scale through centralized software-defined orchestration. New software enhancements build on Tempered Networks’ unified architecture that now encompasses edge switching. Customers realize substantial CapEx and OpEx savings by eliminating the need for point products like internal firewalls or VPNs, nor do administrators require advanced IT training to deploy and manage the solution.

“The demands of our mobile, hyper-connected world have rendered traditional network security products irrelevant to the billions of IIoT devices now connecting to the internet,” said Jeff Hussey, CEO of Tempered Networks. “Enterprises are eager to reap the business benefits of IT/OT convergence, but need to understand the unique challenges and risks inherent with IIoT. Our platform provides micro-segmentation for any device on the network without requiring network upgrades, giving customers a superior alternative to the increasing complexity and costs associated with internal firewalls, legacy VPNs, ACLs, cell modems, and now edge switching.”

Details - New Software Capabilities

The new release builds on Tempered Networks’ IIoT platform that was purpose-built for today’s dynamic, hyper-connected world. Powerful enhancements to the company’s platform deliver unmatched security, visibility, and ease-of-use through a single pane-of-glass orchestration console. Highlights include:

Enhanced port isolation for easy management of granular security policies. Port isolation and VLAN tagging enables north/south and east/west micro-segmentation across all networks. Hardware HIPswitches offer the ability to isolate individual ports, allowing for multiple Layer 3 interfaces for traffic sets, and can function as a terminating router for multiple networks.

Port isolation and VLAN tagging enables north/south and east/west micro-segmentation across all networks. Hardware HIPswitches offer the ability to isolate individual ports, allowing for multiple Layer 3 interfaces for traffic sets, and can function as a terminating router for multiple networks. Intuitive and easier management with network objects. Network Object policies makes it easier to manage thousands of endpoints. Administrators can now whitelist an entire network with one click.

Network Object policies makes it easier to manage thousands of endpoints. Administrators can now whitelist an entire network with one click. Superior visibility, control and resiliency with improved monitors, events and actions platform . Achieve greater visibility and monitoring with new Snort integration, an open source intrusion detection and prevention system. Customers get real-time traffic analysis with automated policy updates and monitors based on event detection.

. Achieve greater visibility and monitoring with new Snort integration, an open source intrusion detection and prevention system. Customers get real-time traffic analysis with automated policy updates and monitors based on event detection. Simplified and more scalable MSP/ISV management with multi-homing. HIPswitches now support multiple Layer 3 active underlay interfaces (port groups) and can be configured in multiple active/ standby modes using new failover groups. Customers can simplify connectivity from mixed networks (e.g. vendor management).

HIPswitches now support multiple Layer 3 active underlay interfaces (port groups) and can be configured in multiple active/ standby modes using new failover groups. Customers can simplify connectivity from mixed networks (e.g. vendor management). Extended platform functionality lowers TCO for IIoT networks. Enriched platform functionality allows customers to now replace edge switches, in addition to internal firewalls, VPNs, cellular modems, radios, and Modbus converters—reducing infrastructure complexity, CapEx and OpEx.

Quotes

“Traditional firewall and VPN solutions were not architected for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) initiatives,” said Gabriel Lowy of TechTonics Advisors. “They were designed to protect against earlier generations of malware. As such, they are no match for the IIoT threat environment.”

“The deluge of IoT devices being exposed to the Internet is greatly broadening the attack surface for a range of industries, but securing those endpoints is a huge challenge for enterprises,” said Paula Musich, research director at Enterprise Management Associates. “More often than not it falls to IT rather than the OT organization to secure those industrial endpoints. Extending micro-segmentation to industrial networks allows IT to protect those devices without the complexity of traditional perimeter security tools.”

Availability

Tempered Networks’ new software enhancements are available today and at no charge for existing customers with current maintenance agreements. Please contact your reseller for questions and pricing or contact us at info@temperednetworks.com .

About Tempered Networks

Tempered Networks offers an IIoT cybersecurity solution that unifies networking and security into a single platform, purpose-built for the unique demands of the IIoT. Enterprises gain incredible flexibility with the ability to securely network any device, virtual or physical machine, or cloud environment across both IT and OT environments. Our intuitive management console makes it easy to instantly connect, segment and manage all networked IIoT devices at scale—without requiring advanced IT skills. Customers gain the freedom to connect anything without worry, significantly reduce risk, accelerate deployments, and optimize resiliency. Our customers include leaders in smart buildings, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and utilities.

