Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A strong U.S. jobs report that tempered expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month and weak economic data in Germany helped push global stock indices lower on Friday after hitting record highs earlier this week.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose back above 2.0% after hitting their lowest since November 2016 on Wednesday.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 last month as government employment rose by the most in 10 months, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

The better-than-expected showing reduced the likelihood the Fed will cut interest rates at its next meeting later this month. Expectations of an equity-friendly rate cut helped push the S&P 500 to record highs earlier this week.

"Obviously, this was a key report for the Fed as well in determining their path in the near term, and with markets fully pricing in a July rate cut and several thereafter, the stronger-than-expected report is likely to throw cold water on those fairly dovish expectations," said Candice Bangsund, asset allocation manager at Fiera Capital.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.56%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.29 points, or 0.21%, to 26,908.71, the S&P 500 lost 10.91 points, or 0.36%, to 2,984.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.23 points, or 0.37%, to 8,140.00.

Market volume in the U.S. was light due to the holiday-shortened week.

The losses in the U.S. market followed broad dips in European equities after German data showed industrial orders had fallen far more than expected in May, and a warning from the economy ministry that this sector of Europe's largest economy was likely to remain weak in the coming months.

"Devastating new orders data just undermined any hopes for an industrial rebound. We are starting to lose our optimism," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany.

"Combined with the weakest June performance of the labor market since 2002 and disappointing retail sales, today's new orders wrap up a week to forget for the German economy. The fear factor is back."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> lost 0.72%.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last traded 24/32 lower in price to yield 2.0373%, from 1.955% late on Wednesday.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.57%, with the euro down 0.58% to $1.1219.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, gained 1.5% to $64.26 per barrel while U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $57.58.

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.17% 26924.44 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.24% 7839.173325 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 8157.884303 Delayed Quote.22.21%
S&P 500 -0.24% 2989.19 Delayed Quote.19.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.72% 390.11 Delayed Quote.16.27%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 96.73 End-of-day quote.0.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Neptune Energy selected to pilot first offshore hydrogen plant
PU
01:47pEx-Polish security official in spying case to be freed on bail - lawyer
RE
01:44pFed faces tougher task in deciding whether to cut U.S. rates
RE
01:40pMEXICO AND U.S. TRY NEW TRADE FIX TO WIN OVER DEMOCRATS : official
RE
01:34pIndia Moves to Spend More and Draw Investment to Spur Growth -- Update
DJ
01:33pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : The Trump Economy Smashes Expectations Once Again
PU
01:20pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
01:19pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About