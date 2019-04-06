Tempers Fray, Tensions Rise Over Brazil's Pension Reforms

By Paulo Trevisani and Samantha Pearson

BRASÍLIA--It was meant to be a congressional debate about Brazil's most important economic reform in recent history. It resembled a drunken bar brawl.

The dust-up involving Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and opposition lawmaker Zeca Dirceu fueled doubts about the government's ability to get Congress behind a sweeping pension reform, which investors see as necessary to keep Brazil's growing debt from spiraling out of control.

"Your momma!" Brazil's normally buttoned-down Economy Minister Paulo Guedes snapped, after the lawmaker called him a "Tchutchuca" this week. The word, plucked from a racy hit song, broadly refers to an attractive, promiscuous girl.

Traders sold off Brazilian stocks and the currency fearing a prolonged fight over the pension reform. The administration's proposal to impose a minimum retirement age and raise contributions--saving the country about $270 billion over a decade--is hailed by economists, but leftist opposition lawmakers argue it is deeply unjust to low-income workers.

One of those lawmakers, Mr. Dirceu, from the leftist Workers' Party, or PT, made his point clearly during Mr. Guedes's debut hearing to discuss the bill on Wednesday.

He said Mr. Guedes, a former investment banker, was a "big tiger when it comes to retirees and old folks" but a "Tchutchuca" with his friends and the country's wealthy elite.

The word comes from a song by funk band Bonde do Tigrão, or "Big Tiger's Streetcar" and is popular in Rio de Janeiro's crime-ridden slums. "Tchutchuca" is how the main character "Big Tiger" refers to his female lover.

Mr. Guedes, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, got the idea.

The ensuing dust-up abruptly ended Mr. Guedes's first chance to defend pension reform in Brazil's all-important lower house. He had to be escorted from the room to avoid a descent into fistfighting.

The band later released a statement saying the song was apolitical and shouldn't be used in that context.

The minister had spent nearly seven hours trying to convince lawmakers that his proposed overhaul would erase perks that allow an elite group of public servants to retire in their late 40s on a full salary for life and would create a more sustainable system.

Brazilian taxpayers pay some $60 billion a year to cover the country's massive pension shortfall which is pushing the national debt to 80% of gross domestic product, an alarming level for an emerging nation, analysts say.

Critics say cutting retirement benefits could destroy a social safety net that Brazilians have used for generations.

"I will challenge reform-backing lawmakers in public spaces and shout at them they're voting against the people," said Afonso Florence, a veteran lawmaker for the PT party. "I will call them for a debate because I know I will win."

Mr. Florence praised Mr. Dirceu's "Tchutchuca speech" on Twitter after the hearing, which ended after markets closed.

Mr. Guedes's reaction worried investors about the government's ability to avoid political land mines and secure support in the lower house of congress before another tense vote in the senate.

Brazil's Ibovespa stocks index lost about 2% the following day, before recovering ground. On Friday it was back to higher levels seen before the hearing. The currency registered a similar move.

In previous governments, the administration would typically send out key party members to negotiate with congress, offering lawmakers new spending programs or coveted government jobs in exchange for their support. But Mr. Bolsonaro has largely shunned traditional party politics, while his own party, the PSL, lacks unity, having barely existed before his victory last year.

The University of Chicago-trained Mr. Guedes, revered by investors but previously unknown in Brasília, was seen by the administration as its best option to promote economic reform.

"We've been kicking the can (on pension reform) for years," said Pablo Spyer, from Mirae Asset Wealth Management. "Markets will shake at every sign of a potential new postponement."

Political experts criticized the government for failing to shield Mr. Guedes from a belligerent opposition.

"The government showed inexperience," said Erich Decat, a political analyst at investment firm XP Investimentos. "The opposition used its political smarts to dominate the hearing."

It is unclear how Mr. Guedes's outburst will impact the pension reform's fate. The bill is now in the Lower House, heading to final vote by midyear, according to the most optimistic prospects.

"The opposition managed to trip the minister off balance" with the "Tchutchuca" reference, said political consultant Leonardo Barreto. "But his reaction gave rise to some sympathy among the public."

Mr. Guedes's supporters took to Twitter en masse after the incident to back him with a hashtag in Portuguese meaning "We are all Paulo Guedes."

However, the minister is likely to face fierce battles as the bill moves through Congress.

"He will have to stand strong political hammering," Mr. Barreto said.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com and Samantha Pearson at samantha.pearson@wsj.com