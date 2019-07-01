Templar Energy Elects New Chairman

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Templar Energy LLC and its affiliates ("Templar" or the "Company") announced today that David D. Le Norman has tendered his resignation to the board of managers (the "Board") and will be stepping down from his role as Chairman of its Board effective June 30, 2019. Mr. Le Norman was recently elected Chairman of the newly formed oil and gas industry advocacy association, the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma. Mr. Charles Sledge has been elected as the Company's new Chairman, effective July 1, 2019.

Mr. Sledge served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Cameron International prior to its acquisition by Schlumberger in April of 2016. Prior to joining Cameron in 2001, Sledge served as senior vice president of finance and as treasurer for Stage Stores Inc. for 5 years. He was previously with Price Waterhouse L.L.P. He joined the Templar Board in January of 2017.

About Templar

Templar is an exploration and production company focused on investing primarily in the mature, liquids-rich producing basins in the Mid-Continent Region. Templar also evaluates opportunities outside the region which fit its economic criteria. Templar is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Visit http://www.lenormanoperating.com for more information.

