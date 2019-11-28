Log in
Temple Bar Investment Trust : Launching Media Reform in Sudan

11/28/2019

The workshop is the launching event in the framework of the programme 'Media Reform in Sudan', starting activities for making an assessment of the Sudanese media industry using UNESCO's Media Development Indicators (MDI), and producing the reform's roadmap. The programme continues the efforts of UNESCO to keep discussions in Sudan around the themes of Freedom of Expression and Universal Access to Information, and was included in the UN Action Plan for supporting Sudan during the Transition Period.

The workshop was lead by the expert in media development Mr. Stephen Buckley (UK) aiming to:

  1. Announcing the start of the Media Reform in Sudan, framing a needed work methodically designing in on a basis of the UNESCO MDI Methodology.
  2. Conducting a meaningful dialogue of relevant stakeholders on establishing a common vision among the different bodies comprising the media sector, including radio and television, news agencies, journalists, etc.
  3. Holding a brainstorming sessions among participants to develop an action plan for a short-term perspective.
  4. Providing a platform for exchanging views between Sudanese experts in the media sector.

During the opening session, Mr. Faisal Mohammed Saleh, the Minister of Culture and Information, Mr. Irfan Siddiq, the British Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Abdulgadir Noureddin, the Secretary General of the NatCom, and Dr. Aiman Badri, the UNESCO Khartoum office, welcomed participants encouraging them to be open and contributive to the discussions. Then, in the beginning of the technical sessions, Mr. Stephen Buckley presented an overview of the UNESCO's methodology, using his experience in developing Tunisian media sector as an example. Five national experts presented their investigations on grounding five groups of MDI / chapters of the assessment. Mr. Nabil Adeeb spoke about the regulatory frameworks for media to promote freedom of expression and support pluralism and diversity of expressions (Chapter 1). Mr. Khaled Sayed Ahmed presented materials on pluralism and diversity of media, and an economic context that ensures equal opportunities and transparency of media ownership (Chapter 2). Mr. Hussein Sa'ad elaborated about using media as a platform for democratic discourse (Chapter 3). Mr. Mohamed Abdel-Sayed spoke about building professional capacity and supporting institutions to ensure Freedom of Expression and guarantee the pluralism and diversity of media (Chapter 4). Ms. Sabah Mohammed Adam delivered a view on the required infrastructure to support pluralism and independence of the media (Chapter 5).

Disclaimer

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 15:07:01 UTC
