Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

08/24/2018 | 06:41pm CEST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $1.6114, comprised of net investment income of $0.2087 per share, short-term capital gains distribution of $0.0152 per share and long-term capital gains distribution of $1.3875 per share, payable on September 24, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 10, 2018 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 7, 2018).

The Fund’s investment manager, Templeton Asset Management Ltd., is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company’s more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network.  With offices in more than 30 countries, the California–based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $733 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton Investments at 1-800-342-5236.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
