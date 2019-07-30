Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. [NYSE: TDF] (the “Fund”) today announced that Michael Lai will join Franklin Templeton on August 5, 2019 as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, China Equities within Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity’s (FTEME) China investment team and become lead portfolio manager for the Fund. Lai will replace Eddie Chow effective August 5, 2019. Chow will retire from Franklin Templeton effective September 1, 2019, after 25 years of service to the firm.

Lai will be based in Hong Kong and will serve as a portfolio manager focusing on FTEME’s China equity strategies. He brings over three decades of investment experience and joins the firm from GAM Investments (GAM), where he was lead portfolio manager of GAM’s China equity strategy since its inception in 2007. He also headed GAM’s Asian equity team in Hong Kong and was lead portfolio manager of GAM’s Asian strategy and co-manager for additional strategies. Previously, Lai held similar roles managing Asian equity strategies for Trust Company of the West (Asia) and BZW, having begun his investment career at Lehman Global Asset Management in 1989. Lai holds an MSc in Econometrics from the London School of Economics and is a CFA® charterholder.

In addition to Lai, Yu-Jen Shih will be added as a portfolio manager on the Fund, effective August 5, 2019. Shih joined FTEME in 2018 as portfolio manager with a focus on Asia. Based in Singapore, he brings over two decades of global and Asia investment experience.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $715 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton at 1-800-342-5236.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:17pChina probes small bank shareholdings as risk worries persist
RE
09:11pOil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
RE
09:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise for fifth day after U.S. stocks decline
RE
09:08pTILT : Announces Refiling of Its Q1 2019 and YE 2018 MD&As
BU
09:07pZHONGHUA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Positive Profit Alert
AQ
09:06pSamsung Electronics looks to chip recovery as second-quarter profit falls 56%
RE
09:03pAPPLE : Revenue Rises Despite Continued iPhone Slump -- 4th Update
DJ
09:01pHYTERA : Multi-mode Advanced Radio Series to Promote Smart Transformation of Public Safety
BU
09:01pWOLTERS KLUWER : Successfully Implements OneSumX for Finance at Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Berhad
BU
09:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker Mondelez raises sales forecast as emerging market..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group