Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Templeton World Charity Foundation : Announces First Global Innovations for Character Development Grants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 09:01am EDT

With a $15M USD funding commitment, Templeton World Charity Foundation launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in 2018 to promote character strengths worldwide. The Foundation is excited to announce approval of 14 projects in Round 1 of Global Innovations for Character Development (GICD). These projects will evaluate and promote character strengths: learned and learnable attributes, skills, or habits that enable individuals to lead more prosperous lives. Approved projects include innovations in 16 countries across five continents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190323005005/en/

Each project seeks to produce scientifically tested interventions for specific character strengths — empathy, gratitude, forgiveness, hope, trust, and local virtues like the East African concept utu (“shared humanity”). Outputs will include educational programs, films, workshops, academic publications, and new evaluation tools. Over the next five years, the Foundation will continue growing its portfolio of scientific innovations that promote the development and measurement of character strengths in diverse contexts worldwide.

In 2018, Templeton World Charity Foundation received 164 GICD grant applications from 55 countries. Building on this enthusiastic response, the Foundation is issuing a new request for proposals in 2019. This second round will fund up to 12 proof-of-concept awards of up to $234,000 USD to proposals that develop innovative approaches to fostering specific character strengths and tools for measuring them in context. It will also offer an award of up to $1M to scale up a character development innovation. Successful proposals will demonstrate a clear path to generating impact on individuals through changes in the knowledge, awareness, and practice of character strengths. They must include a rigorous evaluation methodology.

The Foundation’s president, Andrew Serazin, says, “GICD is a radical step forward in empowering researchers worldwide to seek funding for their best ideas. A recent report on global philanthropy indicates almost 90% of funds are channeled through an intermediary. We fund researchers in low- and middle-income countries directly, building local capacity and giving control to local researchers in diverse contexts.”

Visit www.globalcharacter.org.

About Templeton World Charity Foundation

Since 1996, Templeton World Charity Foundation has served as a global philanthropic catalyst for discoveries about big questions of the universe in areas at the intersection of science, theology, philosophy, and society. Founded by Sir John Templeton in Nassau (Bahamas), it fosters ambitious thinking and creative communications on diverse topics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aFERRARI : Seb delights the tifosi
PU
09:16aSNC LAVALIN : Corruption scandal linked to Trudeau gets fresh twist with statement of former minister
AQ
09:16aRS 8100 CR BANK FRAUD : Accused Hitesh Patel detained in Albania
AQ
09:10aAFCON : All the best for our Taifa Stars in their crucial tie
AQ
09:07aHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE to build innovation centre in Dubai
AQ
09:05aDISCOVERY : Nate and jeremiah are back for a third season of tlc's nate & jeremiah by design
PU
09:05aRIGAS JUVELIERIZSTRADAJUMU RUPNICA : Notification on Convocation of Regular Shareholders' Meeting
PU
09:05aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade
AQ
09:05aTECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Bach for violin and piano
AQ
09:01aCITY OF HOPE : Study Finds Popular Diabetes Diagnosis Test Misses Most Cases
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : launches OTT service for broadband subscribers
3PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection -- Update
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS aims to wind down one billion pounds in local coun..
5ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : The Vape Invader -2-

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.