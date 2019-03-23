Templeton World Charity Foundation : Announces First Global Innovations for Character Development Grants

With a $15M USD funding commitment, Templeton
World Charity Foundation launched a first-of-its-kind initiative
in 2018 to promote character strengths worldwide. The Foundation is
excited to announce approval of 14 projects in Round 1 of Global
Innovations for Character Development (GICD). These projects
will evaluate and promote character strengths: learned and learnable
attributes, skills, or habits that enable individuals to lead more
prosperous lives. Approved projects include innovations in 16 countries
across five continents.
Each project seeks to produce scientifically tested interventions for
specific character strengths — empathy, gratitude, forgiveness, hope,
trust, and local virtues like the East African concept utu
(“shared humanity”). Outputs will include educational programs, films,
workshops, academic publications, and new evaluation tools. Over the
next five years, the Foundation will continue growing its portfolio of
scientific innovations that promote the development and measurement of
character strengths in diverse contexts worldwide.
In 2018, Templeton World Charity Foundation received 164 GICD grant
applications from 55 countries. Building on this enthusiastic response,
the Foundation is issuing a new request for proposals in 2019. This
second round will fund up to 12 proof-of-concept awards of up to
$234,000 USD to proposals that develop innovative approaches to
fostering specific character strengths and tools for measuring them in
context. It will also offer an award of up to $1M to scale up a
character development innovation. Successful proposals will demonstrate
a clear path to generating impact on individuals through changes in the
knowledge, awareness, and practice of character strengths. They must
include a rigorous evaluation methodology.
The Foundation’s president, Andrew Serazin, says, “GICD is a radical
step forward in empowering researchers worldwide to seek funding for
their best ideas. A recent report on global philanthropy indicates
almost 90% of funds are channeled through an intermediary. We fund
researchers in low- and middle-income countries directly, building local
capacity and giving control to local researchers in diverse contexts.”
About Templeton World Charity Foundation
Since 1996, Templeton World Charity Foundation has served as a global
philanthropic catalyst for discoveries about big questions of the
universe in areas at the intersection of science, theology, philosophy,
and society. Founded by Sir John Templeton in Nassau (Bahamas), it
fosters ambitious thinking and creative communications on diverse topics.
