Tempo Australia : Change of Details of Company Address

09/10/2018 | 01:07am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX:TPP) advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:

Unit 3, Level 3, 1060 Hay Street West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

All other contact details remain unchanged.

ENDS

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

IAN LYNASS

SCOTT MACDONALD

CEO

CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY

+61 (8) 9460 1500

+61 (8) 9460 1500

ABOUT TEMPO

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is a construction and maintenance services company to the resources, energy, commercial, industrial and telecommunications sectors. The company was established in 2011 and has specific expertise in structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, telecom and data communications.

A. Unit 3, Level 3, 1060 Hay Street, West Perth, WA, 6005, Australia | T:+61 (8) 9460 1500 | E. info@tempoaust.com www.tempoaust.com

Disclaimer

Tempo Australia Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 23:06:05 UTC
