Tempo Australia : Change of Details of Company Address

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX:TPP) advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:

Unit 3, Level 3, 1060 Hay Street West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

All other contact details remain unchanged.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

IAN LYNASS
CEO
+61 (8) 9460 1500

SCOTT MACDONALD
CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY
+61 (8) 9460 1500

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is a construction and maintenance services company to the resources, energy, commercial, industrial and telecommunications sectors. The company was established in 2011 and has specific expertise in structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, telecom and data communications.

