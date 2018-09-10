Tempo Australia : Change of Details of Company Address

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
7 SEPTEMBER 2018
Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business
Tempo Australia Limited (ASX:TPP) advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:
Unit 3, Level 3, 1060 Hay Street West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
All other contact details remain unchanged.
ENDS
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
IAN LYNASS
SCOTT MACDONALD
CEO
CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY
+61 (8) 9460 1500
+61 (8) 9460 1500
ABOUT TEMPO
Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is a construction and maintenance services company to the resources, energy, commercial, industrial and telecommunications sectors. The company was established in 2011 and has specific expertise in structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, telecom and data communications.
Disclaimer
