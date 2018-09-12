Log in
Tempo Australia : Secures Solar Project Win

09/12/2018 | 06:17am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 SEPTEMBER 2018

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP): further to an announcement by Tempo in February 2018, Tempo confirms that the leading International Power Company (IPC) previously referenced has been successful in being awarded a Power Purchase Agreement for the Cohuna Solar Farm as part of the Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme.

Tempo confirms the IPC is Enel Green Power Australia (Enel) the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group a listed multinational group which reports multi-billion dollar annual EBITDA's. Tempo confirms that there are still conditions precedent outstanding regarding its current binding letters of intent with Enel and accordingly, the parties are currently continuing work towards finalising contractual arrangements and satisfying the outstanding conditions precedent.

The value of the works for Tempo is estimated at $15 million over a 12 month construction period commencing in the first half of 2019.

Tempo Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Ian Lynass said "Tempo has established a strong working relationship with Enel and has continuously engaged in constructive manner throughout the process in the interim. We are very pleased to be working with a world leading energy organisation on this vital renewable energy project for the state of Victoria."

Tempo Chair, Carmelo ("Charlie") Bontempo stated that "as we continue to implement our strategy it is satisfying that relationships that have been developed by our new leadership team are delivering value to Tempo."

"Profitability Through Leadership in Productivity"

ENDS

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

IAN LYNASS

SCOTT MACDONALD

CEO

CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY

+61 (8) 9460 1500

+61 (8) 9460 1500

ABOUT TEMPO

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is a construction and maintenance services company to the resources, energy, commercial, industrial and telecommunications sectors. The company was established in 2011 and has specific expertise in structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, telecom and data communications.

Disclaimer

Tempo Australia Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 04:16:09 UTC
