Temporary entry ban to the EU via Sweden extended until 7 July 2020

Today the Government decided to extend the temporary entry ban to the EU via Sweden until 7 July 2020. As previously, the aim of the entry ban is to mitigate the effects of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and reduce the outbreak of COVID-19.

The temporary entry ban came into force on 19 March 2020 and initially applied for 30 days. It has since been extended three times in accordance with European Commission recommendations. The Government has now decided to further extend the entry ban until 7 July 2020.

Today's decision does not entail any material changes to the entry ban. As previously, the entry ban applies, as a rule, to all foreign citizens travelling to Sweden from countries other than EU Member States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

The entry ban does not apply to Swedish citizens, nor does it restrict travel within the EU. Furthermore, there are two important exemptions to the entry ban. Firstly, EU citizens and individuals with a Swedish residence permit may still enter the country for the purpose of returning home. Secondly, people with an essential need or function in Sweden may enter the country. These people include health care professionals, transport personnel engaged in haulage of goods, or passengers travelling for imperative family reasons.

In its communication of 11 June 2020, the Commission recommends that from 1 July 2020, EU Member States gradually lift the travel restrictions to the EU from third countries, based on a common, coordinated approach. The Government intends to address this issue in the near future.

For more information on how the ordinance on a temporary entry ban to Sweden is to be interpreted and which exemptions apply, please contact the Swedish Police Authority or visit its website. See the links.