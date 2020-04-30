Log in
Temporary pause to Bank Underground

04/30/2020 | 02:17am EDT

Given our need to reprioritise staff resources towards responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, we'll be temporarily pausing publishing posts on Bank Underground. We will review this periodically and hope to resume soon.

Belinda Tracey, Managing Editor

If you want to get in touch, please email us at bankunderground@bankofengland.co.ukor leave a comment below.

Commentswill only appear once approved by a moderator, and are only published where a full name is supplied. Bank Underground is a blog for Bank of England staff to share views that challenge - or support - prevailing policy orthodoxies. The views expressed here are those of the authors, and are not necessarily those of the Bank of England, or its policy committees.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 06:17:09 UTC
