Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tempus Announces $200 Million in Series F Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a leading technology company advancing precision medicine through the collection and analysis of molecular and clinical data, announced today an additional $200M financing at a value of $3.1 billion dollars. The investors include Baillie Gifford, Franklin Templeton, NEA, Novo Holdings, Revolution Growth, and funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price. 

The company is experiencing rapid growth and will use the additional funds to further enhance operations and accelerate its expansion into new therapeutic areas and geographies. With this latest round, the company has raised $520 million since its founding in September 2015.

With the largest connected clinical and genomic database aggregated from academic medical centers and community-based hospitals, the Tempus platform serves the entire healthcare ecosystem of providers, payers, researchers and life sciences companies.  Using advanced machine learning, next-generation sequencing, and AI-assisted image recognition, the company’s platform accelerates discovery of new insights and enables physicians to make real-time, data driven decisions based upon those insights on behalf of their patients.

“From our founding, Tempus has been singularly focused on improving the lives of patients diagnosed with disease, starting with cancer,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO at Tempus. “Three and a half years later, we are empowering stakeholders across healthcare with insights derived from real-world clinical evidence connected to rich molecular data. We are humbled by the industry response thus far and remain committed to delivering on the promise of precision medicine to improve patient care.”

Tempus is in partnership with leading academic medical centers, NCI designated cancer centers, hospital networks, physicians, researchers, and CancerLinQ LLC, a nonprofit subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Given recent growth, the Tempus platform now touches more than 1 in 4 cancer patients in the United States.

About Tempus:
Tempus is bringing the power of artificial intelligence to healthcare by building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and a platform to make that data accessible and useful. We provide genomic sequencing services and analyze molecular and therapeutic data at scale to empower physicians and researchers to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing the healthcare industry with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Contact: Communications@tempus.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aDORIAN LPG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:18aMGP INGREDIENTS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aMEDIXALL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
06:17aLife on earth, inc. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
06:17aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
06:16aWAGEWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:16aCorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings
GL
06:16aCEMEX DE CV : Completes Deployment of Go with Customers Worldwide
BU
06:15aIMPERSONATION ATTACKS ON THE RISE IN THE UAE : Mimecast
AQ
06:14aHSBC : Documents available via NSM - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
3PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's full-year profit jumps on waste recycling push
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
5FTSE 100 : Oil majors drive gains on FTSE 100, FirstGroup climbs on mid-caps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About