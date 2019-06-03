Log in
Tempus Announces (TIME) Trial Service, a New Integrated Molecular Evaluation that Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Rapidly Match Cancer Patients to Clinical Trials

06/03/2019 | 10:31am EDT

CHICAGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the collection and analysis of molecular and clinical data at scale, announced today a new service, Tempus Integrated Molecular Evaluation (TIME) Trial, which aims to increase clinical trial enrollment and participation for cancer patients who are treated in both the academic and community setting. Approximately 1.7 million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, yet less than five percent of patients participate in clinical trials. The TIME Trial is a proprietary platform that aims to solve this challenge by analyzing molecular and clinical patient data in real time and then routing patients to clinical trials at pre-qualified academic and community-based providers, ready to rapidly enroll patients or open the trial.

"The current clinical trial system is outdated and is not designed to maximize participation for all patients,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. “With new cancer therapies targeting narrower populations, the healthcare system needs a new approach to help physicians find the right trials and ensure their patients are able to be enrolled in a timely manner.”

As part of this new service, Tempus will leverage its established relationships with hospitals across the country, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, for the purpose of increasing patient awareness and access to best-fit clinical trials. To date, Tempus has worked to bring over 40 provider networks, with a force of over 1,800 oncologists, into the TIME Trial program, allowing clinical trial access to patients at scale.

Nearly two-thirds of cancer patients do not enroll in clinical trials due to lack of access at the community level. Molecular profiling of patients offers a unique opportunity to identify patients that match trials. At Tempus alone, the majority of patients sequenced can currently be matched to a biomarker-driven trial. 

“The current clinical trial process is cumbersome and inefficient,” said Dr. Michael P. Kosty, MD, FACP, FASCO, Director of Thoracic Oncology, Scripps/MD Anderson Cancer Center in La Jolla, CA. “As treatments become more molecularly targeted, finding innovative ways to increase participation is key to therapeutic development and ultimately improved patient care. Having a TIME Trial model is visionary and the wave of the future. This model has the potential to bring innovative and novel therapies to a larger percentage of our patients.”

About Tempus:
Tempus is bringing the power of artificial intelligence to healthcare by building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and a platform to make that data accessible and useful. We provide genomic sequencing services and analyze molecular and therapeutic data at scale to empower physicians and researchers to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing the healthcare industry with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Contact: Communications@tempus.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
