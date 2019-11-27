Tempus : Appointment of Executive Director and Independent Non-executive Director and Member of Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee

Mr. Wang worked for MTR Property Development (Shenzhen) Company Limited from March 2013 to March 2014 and MTR Corporation Limited from March 2014 to September 2016, respectively acting as a real estate development officer and a real estate support officer. He has served as an assistant to the chairman of the Board of the Company since September 2016, assisting in handling work including corporate strategies, governance and financial policies. Mr. Wang is the son-in- law of Mr. Zhong Baisheng, the chairman of the Board and the non-executive Director, and the brother-in-law of Mr. Zhong Yiming, the executive Director and the chief executive officer.

Mr. Wang, aged 30, has been appointed as an executive Director and a member of the executive committee of the Company with effect from 27 November 2019. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Lincoln University in May 2011 and a Master of Arts degree in Financial Economics from the University of Detroit Mercy in December 2012.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that, with effect from 27 November 2019, (i) Mr. Wang Xingyi ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an executive Director and a member of the executive committee of the Company; and (ii) Mr. Wong Kai Hing ("Mr. Wong") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company.

Mr. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company with a term of three years commencing from the date of this announcement. Under the service contract, either party may terminate the appointment at any time by giving not less than three months' prior written notice. Pursuant to the Company's articles of association, Mr. Wang is subject to retirement and reelection at the next general meeting of the Company after his appointment, and in the case that he is re-elected, he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company. Mr. Wang is entitled to a director's basic salary of HK$1,680,000 per annum and a discretionary performance incentive bonus subject to relevant clause of his service contract with the Company. The remuneration package of Mr. Wang has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to his contributions, experience, relevant duties and responsibilities within the Company and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (within the meaning of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) nor does he have any interest or short position in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"). As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang did not hold any other directorships in any public listed companies in the last three years, nor has he held any positions with the Company and other members of the Group.

As at the date of this announcement, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Wang that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, and save as disclosed above, there is no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Wong Kai Hing

Mr. Wong, aged 44, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 27 November 2019.

Mr. Wong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of Chartered Financial Analyst. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Professional Accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1997. Mr. Wong obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2006.

Mr. Wong has over 20 years of experience in the field of company secretarial, auditing, finance and accounting and worked in various listed companies and an international accounting firm in Hong Kong. Prior to his appointment, he was the chief financial officer and company secretary of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 2088) and Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (stock code: 1266) from November 2015 to October 2019 respectively.

Mr. Wong has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of three years commencing from the date of this announcement. Mr. Wong is entitled to a director's fee of HK$200,000 per annum which has been reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions. Pursuant to the Company's articles of association, Mr. Wong is subject to retirement and re-election at the next general meeting of the Company after his appointment, and in the case that he is re-elected, he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company.

