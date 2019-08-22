Tempus Expands Leadership Team With the Appointment of Joel Dudley, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Research

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the collection and analysis of molecular and clinical data at scale, announces the appointment of Joel Dudley, PhD, as its Senior Vice President of Research. In his role, Dr. Dudley is responsible for leading Tempus’s research and development efforts for all non-oncology disease types, including cardiology and depression. His appointment signals Tempus’s further investment in advancing precision medicine solutions beyond cancer.



Prior to joining Tempus, Dr. Dudley served as the Executive Vice President for Precision Health at Mount Sinai Health System in New York. There, he created the Precision Health Enterprise by linking pioneering research conducted in the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) with implementation strategies developed in collaboration with leadership and staff throughout the Health System. He also served as the founding Director of the Institute for Next Generation Healthcare at ISMMS.

“Joel has spent a significant portion of his career in one of the country’s leading hospitals, harnessing the power of data to assist physicians in developing personalized and effective treatment for patients,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “As we continue to scale and partner with hospitals and academic centers, we felt that it was crucial to bring on a leader who has seen the effectiveness of data-driven, precision medicine firsthand.”

“I have devoted my career to the very same mission that Tempus strives for each day,” said Dr. Dudley. “It is truly an exciting time to join the company as it expands on its momentum in oncology to reach a wider audience of patients.”

Tempus began with a focus on building a library of molecular and clinical data and an accompanying operating system to make data more accessible to clinicians and researchers treating cancer patients. This spring, Tempus raised an additional $200 million that will further enhance operations and accelerate its expansion into new therapeutic areas. Tempus continues to recruit a world-class team of accomplished geneticists, computational biologists, data scientists, and software engineers teaming to advance precision medicine solutions that will improve patient care.



About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company that is building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful. We enable physicians to deliver personalized care for patients through our interactive analytical and machine learning platform. We provide genomic sequencing services and analyze molecular and therapeutic data to empower physicians and researchers to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing the health care industry with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

