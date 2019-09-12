Tempus : INSIDE INFORMATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

騰 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06880)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Tempus Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company has been informed by the Company's controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules), Tempus Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited ("Tempus Hong Kong") that, on 12

September 2019, Tempus Hong Kong, Tempus Value Chain Limited ("Tempus Value Chain"), Tempus Logistics Group Holding Ltd.* (騰邦物流集團股份有限公司) ("Tempus Logistics"), Tempus Group Co., Ltd.* (騰邦集團有限公司) ("Tempus Group"), Mr. Zhong Baisheng (collectively, the "Controlling Shareholder Group") entered into the voting rights entrustment

agreement (the "Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement") with Zhongke Jianye High New Technology Co., Ltd.* (中科建業高新技術有限公司) ("Zhongke Jianye"). Pursuant to which,

Tempus Hong Kong entrusted Zhongke Jianye to exercise the voting rights of 69,502,899 ordinary shares it directly held (the "Entrusted Voting Rights"), representing 19.9% of the total issued share capital of the Company (the "Authorised Shares"). The term of Entrusted Voting Rights shall commence on 12 September 2019 and expire on 11 September 2020 ("Term of Entrusted Voting Rights"). Zhongke Jianye is entitled to receive management fee of HK$5 million per annum from Tempus Hong Kong pursuant to the Entrusted Voting Rights under the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement. Gains and losses from the Company's operations are irrelevant to Zhongke Jianye.

As of the date of this announcement and the date of Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, Tempus Hong Kong held 218,347,092 shares of the Company, representing approximately 62.52% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Tempus Hong Kong is wholly owned by Tempus Value Chain. Tempus Value Chain is wholly

owned by Tempus Logistics. Tempus Logistics is owned as to 65% by Tempus Group and 35% by Shenzhen Pingfeng Jewellery Ltd.* (深圳市平豐珠寶有限公司) ("Pingfeng Jewellery"). Pingfeng

Jewellery is owned as to 67% by Mr. Zhong Baisheng and 33% by Ms. Duan Naiqi. Tempus Group is owned as to 98% by Pingfeng Jewellery, 1.34% by Mr. Zhong Baisheng and 0.66% by Ms. Duan Naiqi.