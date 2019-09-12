|
Tempus : INSIDE INFORMATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES
09/12/2019 | 08:22pm EDT
TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
騰 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 06880)
INSIDE INFORMATION
AND
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO
RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES
This announcement is made by Tempus Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company has been informed by the Company's controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules), Tempus Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited ("Tempus Hong Kong") that, on 12
September 2019, Tempus Hong Kong, Tempus Value Chain Limited ("Tempus Value Chain"), Tempus Logistics Group Holding Ltd.* (騰邦物流集團股份有限公司) ("Tempus Logistics"), Tempus Group Co., Ltd.* (騰邦集團有限公司) ("Tempus Group"), Mr. Zhong Baisheng (collectively, the "Controlling Shareholder Group") entered into the voting rights entrustment
agreement (the "Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement") with Zhongke Jianye High New Technology Co., Ltd.* (中科建業高新技術有限公司) ("Zhongke Jianye"). Pursuant to which,
Tempus Hong Kong entrusted Zhongke Jianye to exercise the voting rights of 69,502,899 ordinary shares it directly held (the "Entrusted Voting Rights"), representing 19.9% of the total issued share capital of the Company (the "Authorised Shares"). The term of Entrusted Voting Rights shall commence on 12 September 2019 and expire on 11 September 2020 ("Term of Entrusted Voting Rights"). Zhongke Jianye is entitled to receive management fee of HK$5 million per annum from Tempus Hong Kong pursuant to the Entrusted Voting Rights under the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement. Gains and losses from the Company's operations are irrelevant to Zhongke Jianye.
As of the date of this announcement and the date of Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, Tempus Hong Kong held 218,347,092 shares of the Company, representing approximately 62.52% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
Tempus Hong Kong is wholly owned by Tempus Value Chain. Tempus Value Chain is wholly
owned by Tempus Logistics. Tempus Logistics is owned as to 65% by Tempus Group and 35% by Shenzhen Pingfeng Jewellery Ltd.* (深圳市平豐珠寶有限公司) ("Pingfeng Jewellery"). Pingfeng
Jewellery is owned as to 67% by Mr. Zhong Baisheng and 33% by Ms. Duan Naiqi. Tempus Group is owned as to 98% by Pingfeng Jewellery, 1.34% by Mr. Zhong Baisheng and 0.66% by Ms. Duan Naiqi.
ENTRUSTMENT OF VOTING RIGHTS
Pursuant to the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, during the Term of Entrusted Voting Rights, Tempus Hong Kong unconditionally and irrevocably entrust Zhongke Jianye as the sole and exclusive agent of the Authorised Shares at sole discretion. At the discretion of Zhongke Jianye and in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association of the Company") and the relevant laws, regulations, administrative rules, normative documents as amended from time to time (the "Relevant Laws and Regulations"), the rights to exercise the Authorised Shares include:
exercise the voting rights in respect of matters subject to discussion and consideration at general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Relevant Laws and Regulations or the Articles of Association of the Company, including but not limited to the nomination and election of directors of the Company and other management members whose appointment and dismissal shall be decided at general meetings;
exercise the voting rights as a proxy (unless otherwise required by the Relevant Laws and Regulations or the Articles of Association of the Company), sign relevant documents, and cast a vote over each matter to be considered and voted as a proxy at general meetings of the Company;
request, convene, preside over, attend or appoint a proxy to attend general meetings of the Company in accordance with the law and to submit proposals;
file proceedings or take other legal actions against the directors or senior management of the Company whose actions have become detrimental to the interest of the Company and its shareholders;
exercise the voting rights when the Company is facing bankruptcy, liquidation, dissolution and termination;
to exercise the Entrusted Voting Rights under the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, Zhongke Jianye has the rights to understand the operation, business, customers, finance, staff and various relevant information of the Company, and inspect relevant information of the Company, including but not limited to the Articles of Association of the Company, the register of shareholders of the Company, counterfoils of corporate bonds of the Company, minutes of general meetings of the Company, resolutions of meetings of the board of directors of the Company, financial and accounting reports, etc. Tempus Hong Kong shall fully cooperate and cause the Company to fully cooperate; and
other legal rights entitled to the shareholders of the Company as stipulated in the Articles of Association of the Company and the Relevant Laws and Regulations, such as the right to vote, to know and to enquire.
The entering into and performing of the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement do not impact Tempus Hong Kong's gains and the right of disposal in respect of the Authorised Shares, including events, such as the transfer and pledge of the Authorised Shares, which directly involve the disposal of the ownership of shares held by Tempus Hong Kong. However, during the Term of Entrusted Voting Rights, Tempus Hong Kong shall give 30 days prior notice to Zhongke Jianye for the disposal of Authorised Shares.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND UNDERTAKINGS OF THE PARTIES
In addition, the representations, warranties and undertakings separately and jointly made by the parties under the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement are as follows:
The Controlling Shareholder Group hereby separately and jointly make the following representations, warranties and undertakings:
The Controlling Shareholder Group has full and independent legal status and legal capacity, has the right to sign the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, and can act as a litigant party independently;
-
Tempus Hong Kong owns the Authorised Shares in accordance with the law. Other than those agreed in the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement and disclosed to Zhongke Jianye, there is no entrusted holding, trust holding or other similar holding by Tempus Hong Kong as proxy for other parties. It is permitted by law to entrust the Authorised Shares;
-
The Controlling Shareholder Group warrants that the information (including but not limited to basic information, assets and liabilities and financial information of the Company) reflected in the documents and materials provided to Zhongke Jianye is true, accurate and complete. If any loss is incurred to Zhongke Jianye due to false disclosure of information, Tempus Hong Kong shall be liable for compensation of Zhongke Jianye's loss;
-
The signature of the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement by the Controlling Shareholder Group has been properly and effectively signed and delivered by the Controlling Shareholder Group. All necessary proper and effective authorisation has been obtained in relation to the signed and delivered Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement. The Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, once signed, shall constitute a legal and binding obligation for the Controlling Shareholder Group;
-
Tempus Hong Kong shall recognise and undertake the responsibilities for any legal consequences arisen from the exercise of entrusted rights and the signing of relevant voting documents by Zhongke Jianye, except where the consequence is due to willful intent or gross negligence by Zhongke Jianye. Meanwhile, Tempus Hong Kong shall actively cooperate with Zhongke Jianye in exercising the abovementioned rights; and
-
The Controlling Shareholder Group shall agree with the advice from Zhongke Jianye that are favourable to the Company's management. Subject to the Relevant Laws and Regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company, the Controlling Shareholder Group shall give its best effort to assist Zhongke Jianye in completing its arrangements that are favourable to the Company's management, including but not limited to adjusting the structure of the management of the Company, management procedure of businesses and internal control system, etc.
The representations, warranties and undertakings of Zhongke Jianye are as follows:
-
During the Term of Entrusted Voting Rights, in terms of the Authorised Shares, Zhongke Jianye shall not be entitled to any other rights of the shareholders of the Company except for any rights granted to it under the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement;
-
The signature of the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement by Zhongke Jianye has been properly and effectively signed and delivered by Zhongke Jianye. All necessary proper and effective authorisation has been obtained in relation to the signed and delivered Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement. The Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, once signed, shall constitute a legal and binding obligation for Zhongke Jianye; and
-
Zhongke Jianye has full and independent legal status and legal capacity, has the right to sign the Voting Rights Entrustment Agreement, and can act as a litigant party independently.
REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE VOTING RIGHTS ENTRUSTMENT AGREEMENT
Zhongke Jianye, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Administrative Bureau of Chinese Academy of Sciences, enjoys the combined advantage of transforming the results of high new technology into application as well as operating and managing investment in the technology industry. Upon being entrusted, Zhongke Jianye will establish strategic cooperation with the Company. The Company will also benefit in various aspects. For example, leveraging on its management experience, Zhongke Jianye will assist the Company in further enhancing management, identifying and preventing operational risks, and promoting healthy and sustainable development of the Company. With its background and reputation, Zhongke Jianye will also provide support to the Company's financing activities. Zhongke Jianye will introduce more quality business opportunities to the Company. On the other hand, Zhongke Jianye can achieve a win-win situation through cooperation with the Company.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Tempus Holdings Limited
Zhong Baisheng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhong Yiming, Mr. Li Dongming, Mr. Huang Jingkai and Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie; one non- executive Director, namely Mr. Zhong Baisheng; and two independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Han Biao and Mr. Li Qi.
