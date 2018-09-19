Log in
Tempus Launches New Mobile App to Make Clinical and Genomic Data More Accessible to Physicians at the Point of Care

09/19/2018 | 10:01am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a leading technology company advancing precision medicine through the collection and analysis of molecular and clinical data, today announced the launch of its new mobile app, Tempus Labs, which will extend the reach of the Tempus platform, enabling physicians to securely access in-depth patient information from wherever they are, whenever they need it. Tempus Labs is available on the App Store and on Google Play, following a successful pilot with physicians across the country.

“We live in a mobile society where people have access to incredible amounts of data at their fingertips every day,” said Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO at Tempus.  “Our new app is a big step in the right direction to bring some of the advantages of that technology to physicians as they treat patients.”

The Tempus Labs app enables physicians to access their patient’s report, structured clinical information, a dynamic view of their patient’s molecular alterations, potential therapies (from targeted onco-therapies to emerging immunotherapies), and relevant clinical trial options from their office, as they’re walking down the hall, outside a patient’s room, or wherever they are whenever they want to access that information.

“As an oncologist, I spend most of my time traveling between patients in a busy clinic,” said Dr. Shikha Jain, Hematologist and Oncologist at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “This app is easy to navigate and puts my patient’s pertinent information conveniently at my fingertips, allowing me to quickly access and re-review the results immediately prior to walking into the room, and to share the results with the patient during our clinic visit.”

This new mobile app is available for physicians who order one of the Tempus CLIA/CAP validated assays: xT, which analyzes 595 genes, xO, which analyzes 1714 genes and xE, which analyzes the whole exome.

Tempus is in partnership with leading academic medical centers and NCI designated cancer centers, hospital networks and community physicians across the United States.  

About Tempus:
Tempus is a technology company that is building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful. We enable physicians to deliver personalized care for patients through our interactive analytical and machine learning platform. We provide genomic sequencing services and analyze molecular and therapeutic data to empower physicians and researchers to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing the health care industry with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.  

Tempus:
Clo Ewing 
clo@tempus.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.