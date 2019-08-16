Ten Lifestyle : Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 August 2019
Ten Lifestyle Group plc
('Ten' or the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Ten Lifestyle Group plc (AIM: TENG), a leading technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, announces that it has received notification that Alan Donald, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at a price of 99.0 pence per share, on 14th August 2019.
Following the purchase, Mr Donald, together with his wife, have a total interest in the Company of 50,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the total voting rights of the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares.
For further information, please visit https://www.tengroup.com/ or contact:
|
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc
Alex Cheatle, Chief Executive Officer
Alan Donald, Chief Financial Officer
Kerry Anderson, Head of PR
|
via Tavistock
+44 (0)20 7479 3427
|
Jefferies International Limited, Nominated Advisor
Simon Hardy
Tom Hovanessian
|
+44 (0) 20 7029 8000
|
Peel Hunt LLP, Joint Broker
Ed Knight
Peter Stewart
Nick Prowting
|
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|
Tavistock, Financial PR & IR
Jos Simson
Simon Hudson
Jenny Boyd
|
+44 (0) 20 7920 3150
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Donald
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800YK94ZUOJUMN686
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
ordinary shares of 0.1p each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00BF188X60
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
c)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
£0.99
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
20,000
|
|
|
- Price
|
£0.99
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
14th August 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM
Disclaimer
Ten Lifestyle Group plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:16:10 UTC