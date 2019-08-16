Ten Lifestyle : Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 August 2019

Ten Lifestyle Group plc

('Ten' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ten Lifestyle Group plc (AIM: TENG), a leading technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, announces that it has received notification that Alan Donald, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at a price of 99.0 pence per share, on 14th August 2019.

Following the purchase, Mr Donald, together with his wife, have a total interest in the Company of 50,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares.

For further information, please visit https://www.tengroup.com/ or contact:

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc Alex Cheatle, Chief Executive Officer Alan Donald, Chief Financial Officer Kerry Anderson, Head of PR via Tavistock +44 (0)20 7479 3427 Jefferies International Limited, Nominated Advisor Simon Hardy Tom Hovanessian +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Peel Hunt LLP, Joint Broker Ed Knight Peter Stewart Nick Prowting +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Tavistock, Financial PR & IR Jos Simson Simon Hudson Jenny Boyd +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014