Ten Lifestyle : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/16/2019 | 02:17am EDT

16 August 2019

Ten Lifestyle Group plc

('Ten' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ten Lifestyle Group plc (AIM: TENG), a leading technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, announces that it has received notification that Alan Donald, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at a price of 99.0 pence per share, on 14th August 2019.

Following the purchase, Mr Donald, together with his wife, have a total interest in the Company of 50,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares.

For further information, please visit https://www.tengroup.com/ or contact:

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc

Alex Cheatle, Chief Executive Officer

Alan Donald, Chief Financial Officer

Kerry Anderson, Head of PR

via Tavistock

+44 (0)20 7479 3427

Jefferies International Limited, Nominated Advisor

Simon Hardy

Tom Hovanessian

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Peel Hunt LLP, Joint Broker

Ed Knight

Peter Stewart

Nick Prowting

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Tavistock, Financial PR & IR

Jos Simson

Simon Hudson

Jenny Boyd

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Donald

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800YK94ZUOJUMN686

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ordinary shares of 0.1p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BF188X60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.99

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

20,000

- Price

£0.99

e)

Date of the transaction

14th August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM

Disclaimer

Ten Lifestyle Group plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:16:10 UTC
