Ten Lifestyle : Full Year Trading Update and Notice of Results

Ten Lifestyle Group plc (AIM: TENG), a leading technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, provides an update on trading activities ahead of the Company's Full Year results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018.

The Board expects Net Revenues for the financial year to be in line with market expectations.

Previously announced new major corporate client contracts, as well as new contracts launched in early H1, have rolled out as anticipated in H2.The Board expects the cash position of the Company to be ahead of market expectations.

The Company's pipeline of new business remains strong.

Full-Year Results

The Company expects to announce its full year results, for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018, on 28 November 2018.

The Company will be hosting an analyst presentation to accompany the Full-Year results at 10am on 28 November 2018. If you would like to attend, please email tengroup@tavistock.co.uk.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, founded in 1998, is a leading, technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform, providing trusted concierge services to its members around the clock, 365 days a year. The Group currently has a headcount of over 800 staff around the world and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TENG).

Ten assists its members to discover, organise and book travel, dining and live entertainment; seeking to save them both time and money. Through Ten's service proposition, members can achieve superior access, experiences and outcomes, more cost-effectively and conveniently than they could have achieved on their own. Ten provides a high-touch travel and lifestyle concierge service, underpinned by its proprietary technology-enabled platform.

Across the business, Ten manages and provides its personalised service to more than 1.6 million registered private and corporate individuals on behalf of over 50 organisations.

Ten is headquartered in London, with offices in 20 locations globally serving its growing global network of members.

For further information about Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, please go to: https://www.tengroup.com/.