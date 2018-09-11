Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ten Lifestyle : Full Year Trading Update and Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Ten Lifestyle Group plc

('Ten' or the 'Company')

Full Year Trading Update and Notice of Results

Ten Lifestyle Group plc (AIM: TENG), a leading technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, provides an update on trading activities ahead of the Company's Full Year results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018.

The Board expects Net Revenues for the financial year to be in line with market expectations.

Previously announced new major corporate client contracts, as well as new contracts launched in early H1, have rolled out as anticipated in H2.The Board expects the cash position of the Company to be ahead of market expectations.

The Company's pipeline of new business remains strong.

Full-Year Results

The Company expects to announce its full year results, for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018, on 28 November 2018.

The Company will be hosting an analyst presentation to accompany the Full-Year results at 10am on 28 November 2018. If you would like to attend, please email tengroup@tavistock.co.uk.

- End -

For further information, please contact:

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc

Alex Cheatle, Chief Executive Officer

Sean Hegarty, Chief Financial Officer

Kerry Anderson, Head of PR

via Tavistock

+44 (0)20 7479 3427

Jefferies International Limited, Nominated Advisor

Simon Hardy

Christopher Binks

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Peel Hunt LLP, Joint Broker

Edward Knight

Nick Prowting

Max Irwin

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Tavistock, Financial PR & IR

Jos Simson

Simon Hudson

Sophie Praill

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Notes to Editors

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, founded in 1998, is a leading, technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform, providing trusted concierge services to its members around the clock, 365 days a year. The Group currently has a headcount of over 800 staff around the world and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TENG).

Ten assists its members to discover, organise and book travel, dining and live entertainment; seeking to save them both time and money. Through Ten's service proposition, members can achieve superior access, experiences and outcomes, more cost-effectively and conveniently than they could have achieved on their own. Ten provides a high-touch travel and lifestyle concierge service, underpinned by its proprietary technology-enabled platform.

Across the business, Ten manages and provides its personalised service to more than 1.6 million registered private and corporate individuals on behalf of over 50 organisations.

Ten is headquartered in London, with offices in 20 locations globally serving its growing global network of members.

For further information about Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, please go to: https://www.tengroup.com/.

Disclaimer

Ten Lifestyle Group plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:11:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Old-Time Chief at Richemont
DJ
08:48aHCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre President Is Tapped to Fill CEO Seat
DJ
08:48aNEXL PHAR : NextCell to present status of ongoing clinical trial at the Nordic Life Science Days
AQ
08:48aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Path
DJ
08:47aMAGILLEM DESIGN SERVICES : takes part of the Enable S3 project – The european initiative to enable validation for highly automated safe and secure systems
PU
08:47aUNILEVER : Simplification of Unilever’s corporate structure
PU
08:45aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
08:44aOil prices climb as Iran sanctions loom; US looks to prevent supply shortfall
RE
08:44aOil prices climb as Iran sanctions loom; U.S. looks to prevent supply shortfall
RE
08:42aADVTECH : SENS Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine
2CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018
4XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : BATTLES TO CALM FEARS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.