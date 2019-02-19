Log in
Ten Lifestyle : Wins Contract with Absa Bank Limited

02/19/2019 | 03:53am EST

19 February 2019

Ten Lifestyle Group plc

('Ten' or the 'Company')

Ten Wins Contract with Absa Bank Limited

Ten Lifestyle Group plc (AIM: TENG), a leading technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, is pleased to announce it has won a new contract with Absa Bank Limited ('Absa'), a South African financial services provider, to provide digital and high-touch travel and lifestyle concierge services to its private banking clients in South Africa. Absa's customers will primarily be serviced out of Ten's Cape Town office.

The service is due to launch from March 2019 as a Small contract1 and is expected to grow into a Medium contract in the 2019/20 financial year.

(1) Ten categorises its corporate client contracts based on the annualised value paid, or expected to be paid, by the corporate client for the provision of concierge and related services by Ten as follows:

· Small contracts (below £250,000); and

· Medium contracts (between £250,000 and £2 million).

Alex Cheatle, CEO, Ten Lifestyle Group plc, said;

'We are delighted to have been selected by Absa to supply their private banking clients with our services. Their high-value customers will be able to choose from dining, live entertainment, retail, and more online, as well as use Ten's high-touch concierge service. We are also extremely excited to be expanding our reach in South Africa and are very much looking forward to the launch of this new partnership.'

- End -

For further information, please visit https://www.tengroup.com/or contact:

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc

Alex Cheatle, Chief Executive Officer

Sean Hegarty, Chief Financial Officer

Kerry Anderson, Head of PR

via Tavistock

+44 (0)20 7479 3427

Jefferies International Limited, Nominated Advisor

Simon Hardy

Christopher Binks

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Peel Hunt LLP, Joint Broker

Edward Knight

Nick Prowting

Max Irwin

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Tavistock, Financial PR & IR

Jos Simson

Simon Hudson

Sophie Praill

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Notes to Editors

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, founded in 1998, is a leading, technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform, providing trusted concierge services to its members around the clock, 365 days a year. The Group currently has a headcount of over 800 staff around the world and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TENG).

Ten assists its members to discover, organise and book travel, dining and live entertainment; seeking to save them both time and money. Through Ten's service proposition, members can achieve superior access, experiences and outcomes, more cost-effectively and conveniently than they could have achieved on their own. Ten provides a high-touch travel and lifestyle concierge service, underpinned by its proprietary technology-enabled platform.

Across the business, Ten manages and provides its personalised service to more than 2 million registered private and corporate individuals on behalf of over 50 organisations.

Ten is headquartered in London, with offices in 20 locations globally serving its growing global network of members.

For further information about Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, please go to: https://www.tengroup.com/.

Disclaimer

Ten Lifestyle Group plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 08:52:07 UTC
