Ten Lifestyle : Wins a Contract with Royal Bank of Canada

28 January 2019

Ten Lifestyle Group plc

('Ten' or the 'Company')

Ten Wins a Contract with Royal Bank of Canada

Ten Lifestyle Group plc (AIM: TENG), a leading technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), to provide a digitally-enabled, premium concierge serviceto RBC® Avion® Visa Infinite Privilege for Private Banking cardholders with plans to offer this to a select group of RBC clients in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom as well.

Services are expected to go live to RBC clients in the first quarter of 2019 and the contract is expected to grow to be a Large contract in the 2019/20 financial year.

Alex Cheatle, CEO, Ten Lifestyle Group plc, said;

'We are delighted to be partnering with one of the world's most well-respected leaders in banking. Ten's RBC-branded platform will provide RBC's high-value clients with the ability to discover and book dining, live entertainment, and more online, as well as use Ten's high-touch concierge service. We look forward to launching the service and for it to contribute to the success of RBC and their clients.'

About Ten Lifestyle Group Plc

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, founded in 1998, is a leading, technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform, providing trusted concierge services to its members around the clock, 365 days a year. The Group currently has a headcount of over 800 staff around the world and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TENG).

Ten assists its members to discover, organise and book travel, dining and live entertainment; seeking to save them both time and money. Through Ten's service proposition, members can achieve superior access, experiences and outcomes, more cost-effectively and conveniently than they could have achieved on their own. Ten provides a high-touch travel and lifestyle concierge service, underpinned by its proprietary technology-enabled platform.

Across the business, Ten manages and provides its personalised service to more than 2 million registered private and corporate individuals on behalf of over 50 organisations.

Ten is headquartered in London, with offices in 20 locations globally serving its growing global network of members.

For further information about Ten Lifestyle Group Plc, please go to: https://www.tengroup.com/.