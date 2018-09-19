Ten Metals : Dr. David Broughton Joins Group Ten Metals as Senior Technical Advisor

Dr. David Broughton Joins Group Ten Metals as Senior Technical Advisor September 18, 2018

September 19, 2018 - Vancouver, BC - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V: PGE; OTC: PGEZF, FSE: 5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') announces the appointment of Dr. David Broughton Ph.D., P.Geo., as Senior Technical Advisor, with a primary focus on the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project in Montana, USA.

Dr. Broughton has received multiple awards for his more than 30 years' work in mineral exploration, including the discovery of two major mineral deposits with Ivanhoe Mines, where he is currently Senior Advisor, Exploration and Geology. From 2008 to 2016 he was Executive Vice President Exploration for Ivanplats, now Ivanhoe Mines. During his tenure with Ivanhoe Mines the world-class Flatreef PGE-Ni-Cu-Au (Bushveld Complex) and Kamoa Cu (Central African Copperbelt) deposits were discovered. He was co-awarded AME BC's 2016 Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration (Flatreef discovery) and PDAC's 2015 Thayer Lindsley Award for International Mineral Discovery (Kamoa). In addition to his time at Ivanhoe Mines, Dr. Broughton has held senior exploration roles with Phelps Dodge, Freeport, and Cyprus Amax.

Dr. Broughton received a BSc. (Hons) and a MSc. in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo and a Ph.D. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, the Geological Association of Canada, and the Geological Society of South Africa. He received a BSc. (Hons) and an MSc. in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo and a Ph.D. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines.

The Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-nickel-copper mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex, while the lower part of the Stillwater Complex shows the potential for much larger scale disseminated and high-sulphide PGE-nickel-copper type deposits, such as the Platreef, Waterberg and Mogalakwena mines, that occur in the northern limb of the lower Bushveld Complex.

Dr. Broughton stated 'Group Ten has amassed a remarkable land package covering most of the lower part of the Stillwater complex below the J-M Reef. The Stillwater West project includes historically known but very underexplored massive and disseminated sulphide as well as chromite-associated mineralization in the geological equivalent of the Bushveld's Platreef succession, which hosts Ivanhoe's Flatreef PGE-Ni-Cu discovery and Anglo American's four Mogalakwena mines. The recognition of a Platreef setting in the Stillwater district is an exciting development and I look forward to working with the Group Ten technical team as they continue their systematic exploration approach to the Stillwater district.'

Michael Rowley, President and CEO, added, 'We are very pleased to have Dr. Broughton join Group Ten as Senior Technical Advisor and are confident his expertise will be invaluable to developing the full potential of our Stillwater West project. His extensive experience with the massive, disseminated, polymetallic deposits in the Northern Bushveld, and the region generally, is an excellent complement to our current technical team which has decades of experience in the Stillwater District as well as globally. The geological parallels we are seeing between the Bushveld and Stillwater districts are very exciting, and are indicative of the potential for similar deposits to be discovered on Group Ten's large 54 km2 land package. We look forward to further news releases in the coming weeks and months.'

About Stillwater West

The Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project positions Group Ten as the second largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's world-leading Stillwater, East Boulder, and Blitz platinum group elements (PGE) mines in south central Montana, USA. With more than 40 million ounces of past production1 and current M&I resources2, plus another 49 million ounces of Inferred resources2, the Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex, while the lower part of the Stillwater Complex also shows the potential for much larger scale disseminated and high-sulphide PGE-nickel-copper type deposits, possibly similar to Platreef in the Bushveld Complex3. Group Ten's Stillwater West property covers the lower part of the Stillwater Complex along with the Picket Pin PGE Reef-type deposit in the upper portion, and includes extensive historic data, including soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and historic drilling.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the highly prospective Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory, and the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario.

Note 1: Public production records from Stillwater Mining Company from 1992 to present.

Note 2: Report on Montana Platinum Group Metal Mineral Assets of Sibanye-Stillwater, November 2017, Measured and Indicated Resources of 57.2 million tonnes grading 17.0 g/t Pt+Pd containing 31.3 million ounces and 92.5 million tonnes grading 16.6 g/t containing 49.4 million ounces.

Note 3: Magmatic Ore Deposits in Layered Intrusions-Descriptive Model for Reef-Type PGE and Contact-Type Cu-Ni-PGE Deposits, Michael Zientek, USGS Open-File Report 2012-1010.

