Ten Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

C. Kevin Blackstone, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Charles L. Glazer, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy for a term expiring July 1, 2023. (Reappointment)

Derek Kan, of California, to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget, vice Russell Vought.

Edmund G. LaCour Jr., of Alabama, to be United States District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama, vice Andrew Lynn Brasher, elevated.

Michael A. McCarthy, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Liberia.

Thomas M. Mistele, of Florida, to be a Director of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation for a term expiring December 31, 2023. (Reappointment)

Thomas M. Mistele, of Florida, to be a Director of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation for a term expiring December 31, 2020, vice Orlan Johnson, resigned.

Hester Maria Peirce, of Ohio, to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission for a term expiring June 5, 2025. (Reappointment)

Lucas N. Polakowski, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense, vice Guy B. Roberts, resigned.

William W. Popp, of Missouri, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Guatemala.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Thomas M. Mistele, of Florida, to be a Director of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation for a term expiring December 31, 2022, vice Gregory Karawan, term expired, which was sent to the Senate on January 28, 2020.